Want to become a beekeeper and raise chickens? Here's your chance

Notable among the gardens this year is the one belonging to landscape designer Lisa Fimiani, former executive director of the Friends of Ballona Wetlands and currently a fellow in the Center for Urban Resilience at Loyola Marymount University. Fimiani's garden is a mix of new California natives and some nonnative plants introduced years ago by the home's original owners. Walking into the garden, visitors will notice a few plaques on the gate: The garden is a Certified Wildlife Habitat (a garden that provides food, water, cover for wildlife); a bee and butterfly-friendly Xerces Pollinator Habitat; and a Monarch Waystation, which includes at least two types of Milkweed, the "host" plant for monarchs.