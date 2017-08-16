PHOTOS: Charlottesville honors Heather Heyer at memorial service

Mourners are gathering in Charlottesville, Va., to honor the woman killed Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally that descended into violence.
The memorial service for Heather Heyer, 32, was held at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer's favorite color, in her memory.
Clergy observe a moment of silence during the memorial service for Heather Heyer outside the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Va.
A mourner attaches a sticker honoring Heather Heyer prior to her memorial service in Charlottesville, Va.
April Muniz cries on Tom Clay's shoulder as they wait to enter the memorial service.
A chalk message calling for a park to be renamed after Heather Heyer is written on the street where she was killed.
The Paramount Theater marquee bears the name of Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant whose mother described her as courageous and a firm believer in equality and justice.