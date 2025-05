25 fabulous things to do in L.A. to kick off the summer of 2025

No matter how old I get, one of my favorite pastimes is rolling down a grassy hill and allowing gravity to pull me down into a dizzy spiral until I reach the bottom. The best time to go hill rolling is when it’s warm outside, and of all the hills that I’ve rolled down in L.A. County (be sure to check out my list on this), the Korean Bell of Friendship has the most stunning views hands down. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean in San Pedro, inside Angels Gate Park, the Korean Bell of Friendship was gifted to the city in 1976 from South Korea to celebrate the United States’ 200th birthday. The 17-ton bronze bell, which stands at 12-feet tall, sits atop a grassy hill that is perfect for lounging, picnicking and most importantly, rolling.None of my friends were available to join me for this adventure — their loss — so I ventured to the landmark solo on a quiet Tuesday afternoon. After parking in the nearby lot, which is free (a rarity), I walked toward the backside of the gigantic bell, past the cemented area. I tested out a few spots to find the best rolling area, which turned out to be near the playground. It had the steepest slope, which helped me pick up speed, the grass was less patchy though it was unevenly cut, and there were limited hazards (e.g. holes, dirt patches, etc.) to slow me down or to cause an injury. The grass wasn’t wet when I visited, but as always, that’s something to test out before rolling in your favorite fit.A few people were hanging out on the grass, but no one bothered me as I joyfully tumbled down the hill. After I’d dizzied myself enough, I sat on the grass to take in the gorgeous view. However, I didn’t stick around for long because it was super windy and cold up there due to its proximity to the ocean. Next time, I’ll be sure to bring a jacket, picnic blanket, a kite and maybe a basketball — there’s a stunning basketball court nearby — so I can thoroughly enjoy the vibes.