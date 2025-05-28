25 fabulous things to do in L.A. to kick off the summer of 2025
-
-
- Share via
Sure, it’s almost always sunny in Los Angeles, but there’s just something special about summertime in the city.
Classic car enthusiasts cruise around in their decked-out lowriders, playing oldies and beloved G-Funk records. Parks and beaches brim with picnickers and adorable dogs. Angelenos enjoy live entertainment — from outdoor movies to live jazz shows — at museums and beloved venues like the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. There’s an energizing spirit in the air that makes staying at home feel criminal.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
The season officially kicks off in a few weeks — June 20, to be exact — so the time to start putting together your ultimate summer bucket list is now. From ziplining over Catalina Island to picnicking at the Hollywood Bowl, here are 25 ideas to get you started.
Host a sunset bonfire at Dockweiler State Beach
“Firepitting” is not only a verb at Dockweiler State Beach, it’s a sport. And a competitive one at that. The beach hosts more than 80 free firepits on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early in summertime — we’re talking sunrise — and plan to guard your pit all day, until it’s bonfire time. The pits are ideal for roasting marshmallows by the sea or for a fire-adjacent singalong at sunset. Just project your voice loudly because — so close to LAX — planes roar overhead every few minutes.
Dockweiler also features L.A. County’s only beach-adjacent RV campground (137 spaces at $45 to $85 per night), open Feb. 1 through Dec. 31. Make reservations 90 days in advance for the best chance at scoring a spot.
There are also volleyball courts, jetties for fishing and bike path access. Windsports Hang Gliding offers lessons.
It’s the firepits, however, that give Dockweiler its personality — the scent of smoldering charcoal fills the air. This is urban camping at its finest. There are three nearby parking lots, which cost roughly $3 to $13 for the day. Limited free street parking is also available.
Catch a movie under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Cinespia, which is teaming with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video to present the summer series, is selling tickets now for those three shows. The organization hasn’t released the rest of the schedule yet, but typically screens about 30 movies per year at Hollywood Forever and other venues including the Greek Theatre and Los Angeles Historic Park, ending around Halloween.
Show up early for one of the events offered on the Fairbanks Lawn and remind yourself that Mel Blanc, Cecil B. DeMille, Judy Garland, Dee Dee Ramone, Rudolph Valentino, Burt Reynolds and many others repose here. Others might rest elsewhere, but are honored with cenotaphs, including Jayne Mansfield, Hattie McDaniel and Johnny Ramone. Movie nights usually feature DJs before and after the show, along with free photo booths featuring scenes inspired by films.
The Cinespia shows at Hollywood Forever typically cost $29.99 per adult and attract up to 4,000 guests, who are allowed to bring their own blankets, food, and drinks (including beer and wine). The setup includes concession stands and a beer and wine bar. Parking fees on those nights run $24 to $36.
Among the featured films include a mix of old and new including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Casablanca.”
Get on the dance floor at KCRW Summer Nights, happening at iconic L.A. venues
KCRW Summer Nights will kick off on June 7 with a member’s only event featuring Grammy award-winning DJ Latroit along with KCRW DJs Valida and Alejandro Cohen at Benny Boy Brewing, followed by a public event on June 13 at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro. There are typically several events per month through September. All you have to do is RSVP.
Head to a secret location for side-splitting laughs at Don't Tell Comedy
Though DTC has booked its share of high-profile names, including “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che, “SNL” writer Sam Jay, Iliza Shlesinger, Ali Wong and Nikki Glaser, Kazanjian-Amory is passionate about providing a platform for rising acts. DTC hosts multiple shows per month. The shows typically start around 8 p.m. and the address is revealed to ticket holders on the day of the show. Tickets start at $30.
Jump into a lake of slime at Sloomoo Institute Los Angeles
And you can make your own slime, which was a highlight for me and my 11-year-old daughter. The process requires quite a bit of tough decisionmaking. What texture would you like? Butter? Clear? Cloud creme? Jelly? Icee? And what scent do you prefer? There’s a wall of different sample smells, from gummy bears to fresh-baked bread to dirt. Finally, you have to choose your color and mix-ins (tiny toys to mix into your slime). For parents, perhaps the best part of Sloomoo Institute is that you get to leave the mess there. All of it. After getting a few specks of slime in her hair, my daughter took a trip to the makeshift Sloomoo Salon, where a friendly staff member got it out with slime-resistant vinegar.
Shop for cool handmade goods as local DJs spin records at Black Market Flea
Featuring more than 150 vendors, expect handmade clothing, small-batch apothecary items, vintage goods and dancing to music spun by local DJs and live performers. Everyone from rapper-singer Doechii, to DJ and drummer Questlove (of The Roots), and TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad have performed at the lively flea market.
Since launching in 2021, the market has proved popular and tickets often sell out in advance. It’s a good idea to purchase tickets ($12) on Eventbrite or show up early. The next market will take place on June 28. Keep an eye on its Instagram account, @blackmarketflea, or sign up for their newsletter for future dates.
Catch a game at Dodger Stadium
Yes, it costs more. But it delivers so much sensory input and (unless you land in the wrong seat) sense of community. After winning the World Series last year, the team was ranked first in the National League West division as of late May, so there’s plenty of opportunities to watch them with a Dodger dog and beer in hand.
Dodger Stadium opened in 1962 and seats about 56,000. Cheapest seats: $28. Hot dogs: $7.99 and up (which makes the Dodgers’ concession operation about average among major league venues). Whether or not you’re ready for a Dodger Dog, you’ll likely love the astute noodling of organist Dieter Ruehle.
Also, several recent Major League Baseball rule changes have resulted in more scoring and shorter games. An MLB study found the average game now lasts two hours and 37 minutes, down from three hours and 4 minutes in 2022.
Zip, zoom and soar on the Inglewood Pumptrack, a 'Disneyland for bikes'
The site — launched by Grow Cycling Foundation and billed as L.A.’s first pump track — features two asphalt courses, the Woodlands and World Championship tracks. Woodlands, which is smaller and surrounds a host of trees, has smaller rollers and is designed for slower speeds, whereas the colossus World Championship track, which is wider with large rollers, was built in a mirrored design so two riders can race in opposite directions at the same time. Both tracks are open to all ages and levels.
Ameri de Vera, 9, who rides BMX on the Inglewood Pumptrack at least twice a month with her older sister, says, “I was scared at first because you have to get used to how it sways. It sways in different directions and there’s some sharp turns too. So you have to keep your eye on those, but it was really fun once I got used to it.”
Other wheels such as skateboards, longboards and rollerblades are welcome at the pump track on specific days of the week.
See jellyfish and other sea creatures in the Aquarium of the Pacific
Although the aquarium is open every day of the year (except for Christmas Day), it’s worth paying a visit on a weekend between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. so you can pop by the Moon Jelly Touch Lab on the Harbor Terrace and hand-feed some of the Aurelia labiata yourself. Buy a condiment cup or two of brine shrimp (one for $3, two for $5; I highly recommend the latter), pour it into the water next to a jelly and watch tiny pink blobs appear inside its translucent bell, indicating its stomachs are filling with lunch. At this point, you should take the opportunity to reach out and lightly touch the moon jelly’s bell (you won’t get stung — its venom is too weak for humans to feel) so you can tell all your friends about that time you petted a jellyfish.
Admission is $44.95 for adults, $34.95 for children ages 3-11, $41.95 for seniors (ages 62 and up) and advance reservation required.
BTW: Last year, the aquarium unveiled a “rethemed” Southern California Gallery that includes the California two-spot octopus, leopard and horn sharks, California scorpionfish, a moray eel, California spiny lobsters, Catalina goby and the state marine fish — the Garibaldi.
No pool? No worries. Dive into a hotel pool ‘daycation’
When I arrived at the Royce Pool (which this year replaced two tennis courts), an attendant appeared promptly with a towel and a cup of ice water. The pool, shaped like a flower with five petals, is surrounded by about 100 chaise lounges and a few cabanas (rentable separately, for a hefty price). No outside food, drinks, pets, speakers or pool floats allowed. Most ResortPass day pool passes fall between $25 and $110, depending on how snazzy the property is. The gift cards are digital, can be any amount, do not expire and can be used at hundreds of participating hotels in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.
If you prefer a more intimate, private vibe, try Swimply, which is like Airbnb for private pools. The site also allows you to rent pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.
Eat chilaquiles and shop for organic groceries at Alma Backyard Farms
As soon as you enter the urban farm, which sits on a half-acre lot behind St. Albert the Great Elementary School, you’re bound to see children playing together on a large grass field. Married co-founders Erika Cuellar and Richard Garcia often circle the farm to greet new and returning customers as if they’ve known them for years. And while they pass out food samples, kids from Alma’s youth program are eager to drop facts about the farm.
Alma (which means “soul” in Spanish) hosts its farm stand every first and third Sunday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. It sells an array of organic produce including carrots, beets, a variety of greens, radishes, fava beans, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers and more. The farm also offers baked goods, fresh flower bouquets, CBD creams and homemade jams and salsas. You may even spot some unexpected finds here, such as heirloom Peruvian black corn, as the farm sometimes plants seeds provided by its customers. It’s typical for the farm stand to sell out as early as 10 a.m., so it’s best to get there when it opens. Alma hosts monthly brunches as well, which sell out just as fast. Mouthwatering chilaquiles are a specialty.
Cuellar and Garcia started the organization in 2013 to help formerly incarcerated people “reorient their lives as caretakers of community” by growing food through Alma’s job training program. Alma also offers educational workshops and a summer camp program for kids to learn about gardening and farming. Adults can participate in volunteer days once a month. A mural at the farm explains their mission perfectly: “We feed the soul, and then we rise. We nourish the body, and then we rise. We educate the mind, and then we rise.”
Vibe out to jazz at a neighborhood farm with the Compton Jazz Club
The Don Brown Collective will also be collaborating with Suppa Club — a recurring dinner party that highlights local BIPOC private chefs and different restaurants — this summer for a food and live music series titled “Office Hours.” Keep up to date via Instagram.
Devour a fluffy funnel cake and enjoy thrilling rides at a SoCal fair
While the L.A. County Fair just ended, community fairs are happening all summer: There’s Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival (marked on this map) on June 7-8, the Ventura County Fair July 30-Aug. 10 and Fiesta La Ballona in Culver City Aug. 22-24. And if you’re up for the drive, it’s worth checking out the Orange County Fair, which is themed “Find Your Happy” will take place July 18 through Aug. 17 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. Tickets are already on sale and start at $13 for adults and $9 for kids and seniors.
Catch up on some summer reading with other book lovers at Reparations Club
Founded by Jazzi McGilbert in 2019, the concept bookstore is also known for its ongoing series of events, including a monthly book club led by rapper and poet Noname, film screenings, reading groups and author talks. Among the newest offerings is “Read the Room,” an introvert-friendly reading party where folks are welcomed to dive into a book in a quiet space — earplugs and snacks are included — in the company of other book lovers. The April edition of “Read the Room” took place at L.A. Historic Park and featured arts and crafts, speakers and live music performances.
Teleport to a night bazaar in Asia via 626 Night Market
The event, created by Taiwanese American Jonny Hwang in 2012, is inspired by the varied after-dark marketplaces that thrive throughout Asia and named for the area code of heavily Asian San Gabriel Valley. But it’s not just traditional street food. It’s also a sort of snack lab, full of hybrids and experiments (though not so full of places to sit down). Wandering a mini version of the market in Santa Monica last month, I wound up trying macadamia nut ice-brew coffee, which nicely washed down the bulgogi dumpling from a stand nearby. The pho tacos, snorkel-shaped Hawaiian honey cones and red velvet cake infused with red wine? Maybe next time.
In its early years at Arcadia’s Santa Anita racetrack, the market grew to include as many as 250 vendors and 100,000 guests in a long weekend, then paused, shrunk and rearranged itself to endure the pandemic. It returns to Santa Anita Park July 4-6 and July 11-13. Presale ticekts start at $5.77 and parking is free.
The 626 Night Market, which also includes clothing, jewelry and crafts, will also alight at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa May 30 through June 1 and June 6-8, and the Alameda County Fairgrounds July 25-27.
Watch sea lions belly-slide at Marine Mammal Care Center
Sick, injured and abandoned seals and sea lions are regularly brought into the safe haven — you can find the current numbers on a whiteboard. One former patient, a sea lion named Sal, was found with a gill net wrapped around his neck. Another named Lynn was stranded after escaping an encounter with a shark. The animals are cared for by staff and volunteers, who administer medication, monitor the quality of the pool water and take progress notes. You can view the patients from a safe distance during a free visit, which you can schedule on the center’s website. While there, spend some time in the revamped visitor center, where your kids can learn more about ocean conservation with hands-on activities and perhaps pick up a fluffy seal pup stuffed animal on their way out.
Hunt down a bargain at the Rose Bowl Flea Market
One Sunday, I found Fiesta ware, siesta wear, disco balls, antique awls, molas, colas, Elvis on velvet, Buddha on a pedestal, Jesus on a cross, Jell-O molds, foam fingers, maps, caps, stones, phones, pliers, fliers, carpenters’ tools, costume jewels, two old seats from the L.A. Coliseum and a hot dog for $2.
There are designated areas for new merchandise, arts and crafts, antiques and vintage items.
It’s $13 per person for general admission buyers (who can enter as soon as 9 a.m.) or $20 for VIP buyers (who get in as soon as 5 a.m.). No pets. The early birds will need to be careful because it will still be dark and vendors may still be moving vehicles. The most convenient parking costs $20; if you’re willing to walk farther, there is free parking.
Pack a picnic and get yourself to a Hollywood Bowl summer show
Summer 2025 at the Bowl will include a mix of pop, rock, jazz, Broadway, opera, Afrobeats, RnB, reggae, film-score music and classical. Besides the L.A. Philharmonic, performers include Diana Ross, Wizkid, John Fogerty, Cyndi Lauper, Alabama Shakes, SiR, John Legend, Damian and Stephen Marley. The venue will also host this year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival from June 14-15, featuring performances from the Isley Brothers, De La Soul, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Willow, Goapele and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA. Beloved late-night talk show host and comedian Arsenio Hall will host the festival.
A change for the summer: fewer on-site parking spots, because the Bowl’s Lot C has been recast as a hub for rideshare vehicles. (The Bowl’s transportation program includes shuttle service to carry public transit users between the venue and the Hollywood-Highland Metro station and several park and ride lots.)
Escape to picturesque Catalina Island just an hour away
Pro tip: There’s hiking and camping near Two Harbors and beyond, including a 38.5-mile, four-day adventure known as a Trans-Catalina Trail. Begin in Avalon, end at Two Harbors. And beware of bison.
Support indie businesses (while sipping a michelada) at Midcity Mercado
Roll bright with the Venice Electric Light Parade
To join in the festivities, which take place every Sunday (unless it’s raining), all you need to do is join the folks who begin to gather at Windward Plaza an hour before sunset and start rolling at dusk. It’s free to participate.
Enjoy a cozy music performance at a surprise location with Sofar Sounds
How it works: The shows typically feature about two to three performers with no headliner, and there’s an intermission after each set. Attendees are asked to limit talking during the performances. It’s wise to arrive early to these events as seating is first come, first serve. The address for the event is released 36 hours before the show.
Fly high over scenic mountain terrain at Skull Canyon Ziplines
Tap into your inner child and roll down one of L.A.'s best grassy hills
None of my friends were available to join me for this adventure — their loss — so I ventured to the landmark solo on a quiet Tuesday afternoon. After parking in the nearby lot, which is free (a rarity), I walked toward the backside of the gigantic bell, past the cemented area. I tested out a few spots to find the best rolling area, which turned out to be near the playground. It had the steepest slope, which helped me pick up speed, the grass was less patchy though it was unevenly cut, and there were limited hazards (e.g. holes, dirt patches, etc.) to slow me down or to cause an injury. The grass wasn’t wet when I visited, but as always, that’s something to test out before rolling in your favorite fit.
A few people were hanging out on the grass, but no one bothered me as I joyfully tumbled down the hill. After I’d dizzied myself enough, I sat on the grass to take in the gorgeous view. However, I didn’t stick around for long because it was super windy and cold up there due to its proximity to the ocean. Next time, I’ll be sure to bring a jacket, picnic blanket, a kite and maybe a basketball — there’s a stunning basketball court nearby — so I can thoroughly enjoy the vibes.
Puff, puff, pass and mold some clay at Pot Gardens
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.