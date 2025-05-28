25 fabulous things to do in L.A. to kick off the summer of 2025

Sticky, gooey, gloppy slime continues to be an obsession for the children of today’s generation, and as a mother, let me just say: I think it’s time we all join the craze! Really, there’s something addictively hypnotic about the substance, which you can experience in all its glory at the Sloomoo Institute, L.A.’s first and only slime museum. Housed in a boxy, Barbie-pink building on Fairfax Avenue, Sloomoo lets you interact with slime in more ways than you’ve probably ever considered. You can get doused under a waterfall of slime (you’re protected with a poncho and shower cap). You can feel slime under your bare feet at Sloomoo Lake. You can catapult slime at unsuspecting family members. You can stretch slime, you can squish slime, you can stick globs of slime onto a wall of slime.



And you can make your own slime, which was a highlight for me and my 11-year-old daughter. The process requires quite a bit of tough decisionmaking. What texture would you like? Butter? Clear? Cloud creme? Jelly? Icee? And what scent do you prefer? There’s a wall of different sample smells, from gummy bears to fresh-baked bread to dirt. Finally, you have to choose your color and mix-ins (tiny toys to mix into your slime). For parents, perhaps the best part of Sloomoo Institute is that you get to leave the mess there. All of it. After getting a few specks of slime in her hair, my daughter took a trip to the makeshift Sloomoo Salon, where a friendly staff member got it out with slime-resistant vinegar.

