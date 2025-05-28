Advertisement
photo montage of summer activities in a grid of 12 circles
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration)
Travel & Experiences

25 fabulous things to do in L.A. to kick off the summer of 2025

By Kailyn BrownStaff Writer 

Sure, it’s almost always sunny in Los Angeles, but there’s just something special about summertime in the city.

Classic car enthusiasts cruise around in their decked-out lowriders, playing oldies and beloved G-Funk records. Parks and beaches brim with picnickers and adorable dogs. Angelenos enjoy live entertainment — from outdoor movies to live jazz shows — at museums and beloved venues like the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. There’s an energizing spirit in the air that makes staying at home feel criminal.

The season officially kicks off in a few weeks — June 20, to be exact — so the time to start putting together your ultimate summer bucket list is now. From ziplining over Catalina Island to picnicking at the Hollywood Bowl, here are 25 ideas to get you started.

El Segundo, CA - January 10: Hang gliders Erika Klein, of Pasadena, soars high over the beach as she takes advantage of strong, gusty winds at the Dockweiler Beach Hang Gliding Park at Dockweiler State Beach in El Segundo Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Host a sunset bonfire at Dockweiler State Beach

Playa del Rey Beach
By Deborah Vankin
“Are you here to pit?” the beach dude asked, eagerly, flashing a peace sign.

“Firepitting” is not only a verb at Dockweiler State Beach, it’s a sport. And a competitive one at that. The beach hosts more than 80 free firepits on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early in summertime — we’re talking sunrise — and plan to guard your pit all day, until it’s bonfire time. The pits are ideal for roasting marshmallows by the sea or for a fire-adjacent singalong at sunset. Just project your voice loudly because — so close to LAX — planes roar overhead every few minutes.

Dockweiler also features L.A. County’s only beach-adjacent RV campground (137 spaces at $45 to $85 per night), open Feb. 1 through Dec. 31. Make reservations 90 days in advance for the best chance at scoring a spot.

There are also volleyball courts, jetties for fishing and bike path access. Windsports Hang Gliding offers lessons.

It’s the firepits, however, that give Dockweiler its personality — the scent of smoldering charcoal fills the air. This is urban camping at its finest. There are three nearby parking lots, which cost roughly $3 to $13 for the day. Limited free street parking is also available.
A Cinespia screening of Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" at Hollywood Forever cemetery.
(Cinespia / Kelly Lee Barret)

Catch a movie under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Hollywood Outdoor Movies
By Christopher Reynolds
Los Angeles’ longest-running outdoor movie series, Cinespia, returns to Hollywood Forever Cemetery this summer for its 24th season.

Cinespia, which is teaming with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video to present the summer series, is selling tickets now for those three shows. The organization hasn’t released the rest of the schedule yet, but typically screens about 30 movies per year at Hollywood Forever and other venues including the Greek Theatre and Los Angeles Historic Park, ending around Halloween.

Show up early for one of the events offered on the Fairbanks Lawn and remind yourself that Mel Blanc, Cecil B. DeMille, Judy Garland, Dee Dee Ramone, Rudolph Valentino, Burt Reynolds and many others repose here. Others might rest elsewhere, but are honored with cenotaphs, including Jayne Mansfield, Hattie McDaniel and Johnny Ramone. Movie nights usually feature DJs before and after the show, along with free photo booths featuring scenes inspired by films.

The Cinespia shows at Hollywood Forever typically cost $29.99 per adult and attract up to 4,000 guests, who are allowed to bring their own blankets, food, and drinks (including beer and wine). The setup includes concession stands and a beer and wine bar. Parking fees on those nights run $24 to $36.

Among the featured films include a mix of old and new including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Casablanca.”

Attendees surround a stage area at a KCRW concert at the Hammer Museum.
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)

Get on the dance floor at KCRW Summer Nights, happening at iconic L.A. venues

Westwood Art Museum
By Kailyn Brown
A perfect summer for me entails attending as many concerts and festivals as I possibly can — bonus points if the show is free — and one event that I always add to my summertime bucket list is KCRW Summer Nights. Hosted by the cherished NPR member station, the outdoor concert series is an all-ages, free party that features DJs (many of whom are hosts on KCRW-FM (89.9) and live bands, special exhibitions, food and drink vendors. The concerts are typically held at public plazas and popular museums like Union Station, the Hammer and California African American Museum. What’s great about this event is that even if you aren’t familiar with a particular performer, you can trust KCRW’s taste and come knowing that you’re going to discover new music, and possibly your new favorite artist.

KCRW Summer Nights will kick off on June 7 with a member’s only event featuring Grammy award-winning DJ Latroit along with KCRW DJs Valida and Alejandro Cohen at Benny Boy Brewing, followed by a public event on June 13 at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro. There are typically several events per month through September. All you have to do is RSVP.
Crowd at Don't Tell Comedy show
(Matt Misisco)

Head to a secret location for side-splitting laughs at Don't Tell Comedy

Comedy Show
By Rachel Brodsky
Founded by Kazanjian-Amory in 2017, Don’t Tell Comedy is an independent series of secret, pop-up comedy shows with unannounced lineups in unlikely locations around L.A. A typical DTC show might take place anywhere from a historic mansion to a candy store, rooftop or rock-climbing gym. Sets also take place in more than 50 cities across the country including San Diego and Chicago, with local producers sourcing locations and booking talent.

Though DTC has booked its share of high-profile names, including “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che, “SNL” writer Sam Jay, Iliza Shlesinger, Ali Wong and Nikki Glaser, Kazanjian-Amory is passionate about providing a platform for rising acts. DTC hosts multiple shows per month. The shows typically start around 8 p.m. and the address is revealed to ticket holders on the day of the show. Tickets start at $30.

Los Angeles , CA - October 12: XXX amongst the slime activities at Sloomoo Institute Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA. (Robyn Breen Shinn / For The Times)
(Robyn Breen Shinn / For The Times)

Jump into a lake of slime at Sloomoo Institute Los Angeles

Beverly Grove Experience
By Michelle Woo
Sticky, gooey, gloppy slime continues to be an obsession for the children of today’s generation, and as a mother, let me just say: I think it’s time we all join the craze! Really, there’s something addictively hypnotic about the substance, which you can experience in all its glory at the Sloomoo Institute, L.A.’s first and only slime museum. Housed in a boxy, Barbie-pink building on Fairfax Avenue, Sloomoo lets you interact with slime in more ways than you’ve probably ever considered. You can get doused under a waterfall of slime (you’re protected with a poncho and shower cap). You can feel slime under your bare feet at Sloomoo Lake. You can catapult slime at unsuspecting family members. You can stretch slime, you can squish slime, you can stick globs of slime onto a wall of slime.

And you can make your own slime, which was a highlight for me and my 11-year-old daughter. The process requires quite a bit of tough decisionmaking. What texture would you like? Butter? Clear? Cloud creme? Jelly? Icee? And what scent do you prefer? There’s a wall of different sample smells, from gummy bears to fresh-baked bread to dirt. Finally, you have to choose your color and mix-ins (tiny toys to mix into your slime). For parents, perhaps the best part of Sloomoo Institute is that you get to leave the mess there. All of it. After getting a few specks of slime in her hair, my daughter took a trip to the makeshift Sloomoo Salon, where a friendly staff member got it out with slime-resistant vinegar.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: People attend Black Market Flea held at The Beehive, an event space and hub for state-of-the-art Technology and Entrepreneurship Center for emerging creatives, and future tech leaders of South LA on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Shop for cool handmade goods as local DJs spin records at Black Market Flea

Downtown L.A. Flea Market
By Lisa Boone
This monthly flea market and community gathering offers fashion, food and handmade goods created by Black people. As Image beauty editor at large Darian Symoné Harvin writes in her profile of founder Mayah Hatcher, the flea has “become a kind of connective tissue for Black-owned fashion in the city.”

Featuring more than 150 vendors, expect handmade clothing, small-batch apothecary items, vintage goods and dancing to music spun by local DJs and live performers. Everyone from rapper-singer Doechii, to DJ and drummer Questlove (of The Roots), and TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad have performed at the lively flea market.

Since launching in 2021, the market has proved popular and tickets often sell out in advance. It’s a good idea to purchase tickets ($12) on Eventbrite or show up early. The next market will take place on June 28. Keep an eye on its Instagram account, @blackmarketflea, or sign up for their newsletter for future dates.
The outside of Dodger Stadium on Friday, February 11, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Catch a game at Dodger Stadium

Elysian Park Los Angeles Dodgers
By Christopher Reynolds
This is another exciting year to be a Dodgers fan, and seeing a game in person is nothing like watching from your couch.

Yes, it costs more. But it delivers so much sensory input and (unless you land in the wrong seat) sense of community. After winning the World Series last year, the team was ranked first in the National League West division as of late May, so there’s plenty of opportunities to watch them with a Dodger dog and beer in hand.

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962 and seats about 56,000. Cheapest seats: $28. Hot dogs: $7.99 and up (which makes the Dodgers’ concession operation about average among major league venues). Whether or not you’re ready for a Dodger Dog, you’ll likely love the astute noodling of organist Dieter Ruehle.

Also, several recent Major League Baseball rule changes have resulted in more scoring and shorter games. An MLB study found the average game now lasts two hours and 37 minutes, down from three hours and 4 minutes in 2022.

Read All Read Less
People on bikes riding the curved form of the Inglewood Pumptrack.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Zip, zoom and soar on the Inglewood Pumptrack, a 'Disneyland for bikes'

Inglewood Park
By Kailyn Brown
Inside the sprawling Edward Vincent Jr. Park, there’s an area that’s always alive with action: the Inglewood Pumptrack. On the wavy, asphalt track that almost looks like a modern sculpture emerging out of a grassy field, kids and adults on bicycles zoom around, showcasing tricks and testing their endurance on hills, rollers and berms. On a pump track, instead of pedaling or pushing the bike forward, riders do an up-and-down pumping motion with their body to maintain momentum.

The site — launched by Grow Cycling Foundation and billed as L.A.’s first pump track — features two asphalt courses, the Woodlands and World Championship tracks. Woodlands, which is smaller and surrounds a host of trees, has smaller rollers and is designed for slower speeds, whereas the colossus World Championship track, which is wider with large rollers, was built in a mirrored design so two riders can race in opposite directions at the same time. Both tracks are open to all ages and levels.

Ameri de Vera, 9, who rides BMX on the Inglewood Pumptrack at least twice a month with her older sister, says, “I was scared at first because you have to get used to how it sways. It sways in different directions and there’s some sharp turns too. So you have to keep your eye on those, but it was really fun once I got used to it.”

Other wheels such as skateboards, longboards and rollerblades are welcome at the pump track on specific days of the week.
Jellyfish swimming in an aquarium tank
(Adam Tschorn / Los Angeles Times)

See jellyfish and other sea creatures in the Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach Aquarium
By Adam Tschorn
Although the aquarium teems with all manner of marine life, the undisputed star attractions here are the many and varied species of sea jellies that float about like living lava lamps. There are tanks full of pale-blue blubber jellies swirling about like animated mushrooms. You’ll also see smacks (yes, that’s the word for a group of them) of bell-shaped warty comb jellies twinkling like Christmas lights; majestic-looking, tentacle-trailing Pacific sea nettles; and fringed Frisbee-like moon jellies fluttering like gelatinous pie tins.

Although the aquarium is open every day of the year (except for Christmas Day), it’s worth paying a visit on a weekend between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. so you can pop by the Moon Jelly Touch Lab on the Harbor Terrace and hand-feed some of the Aurelia labiata yourself. Buy a condiment cup or two of brine shrimp (one for $3, two for $5; I highly recommend the latter), pour it into the water next to a jelly and watch tiny pink blobs appear inside its translucent bell, indicating its stomachs are filling with lunch. At this point, you should take the opportunity to reach out and lightly touch the moon jelly’s bell (you won’t get stung — its venom is too weak for humans to feel) so you can tell all your friends about that time you petted a jellyfish.

Admission is $44.95 for adults, $34.95 for children ages 3-11, $41.95 for seniors (ages 62 and up) and advance reservation required.

BTW: Last year, the aquarium unveiled a “rethemed” Southern California Gallery that includes the California two-spot octopus, leopard and horn sharks, California scorpionfish, a moray eel, California spiny lobsters, Catalina goby and the state marine fish — the Garibaldi.
Royce Pool, Langham Huntington Hotel,. Pasadena
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

No pool? No worries. Dive into a hotel pool ‘daycation’

Pool Service
By Christopher Reynolds
For the times that you’re craving some pool time with a view, but don’t have the funds for a fancy hotel stay, check out ResortPass, which offers access to pools at more than 80 L.A.-area hotels. For example, $76 on weekdays and $136 buys access to the Lanai pool, hot tub and new Royce Pool at the stately Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, along with locker rental, towel service and discounted valet parking. Prices for day passes fluctuate depending on the location and day of the week. Day beds and cabanas are also available for purchase.

When I arrived at the Royce Pool (which this year replaced two tennis courts), an attendant appeared promptly with a towel and a cup of ice water. The pool, shaped like a flower with five petals, is surrounded by about 100 chaise lounges and a few cabanas (rentable separately, for a hefty price). No outside food, drinks, pets, speakers or pool floats allowed. Most ResortPass day pool passes fall between $25 and $110, depending on how snazzy the property is. The gift cards are digital, can be any amount, do not expire and can be used at hundreds of participating hotels in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.

If you prefer a more intimate, private vibe, try Swimply, which is like Airbnb for private pools. The site also allows you to rent pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.
A view of ALMA Backyard Farms in the neighborhood of Compton.
(Jasmine Lord / Alma Backyard Farms)

Eat chilaquiles and shop for organic groceries at Alma Backyard Farms

West Compton Urban farm
By Kailyn Brown
While you can find farmers markets every day in L.A. County, none feels quite as intimate and familial as Alma Backyard Farms’ farm stand in West Compton.

As soon as you enter the urban farm, which sits on a half-acre lot behind St. Albert the Great Elementary School, you’re bound to see children playing together on a large grass field. Married co-founders Erika Cuellar and Richard Garcia often circle the farm to greet new and returning customers as if they’ve known them for years. And while they pass out food samples, kids from Alma’s youth program are eager to drop facts about the farm.

Alma (which means “soul” in Spanish) hosts its farm stand every first and third Sunday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. It sells an array of organic produce including carrots, beets, a variety of greens, radishes, fava beans, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers and more. The farm also offers baked goods, fresh flower bouquets, CBD creams and homemade jams and salsas. You may even spot some unexpected finds here, such as heirloom Peruvian black corn, as the farm sometimes plants seeds provided by its customers. It’s typical for the farm stand to sell out as early as 10 a.m., so it’s best to get there when it opens. Alma hosts monthly brunches as well, which sell out just as fast. Mouthwatering chilaquiles are a specialty.

Cuellar and Garcia started the organization in 2013 to help formerly incarcerated people “reorient their lives as caretakers of community” by growing food through Alma’s job training program. Alma also offers educational workshops and a summer camp program for kids to learn about gardening and farming. Adults can participate in volunteer days once a month. A mural at the farm explains their mission perfectly: “We feed the soul, and then we rise. We nourish the body, and then we rise. We educate the mind, and then we rise.”
Compton Jazz Club
(Akintunde Ahmad)

Vibe out to jazz at a neighborhood farm with the Compton Jazz Club

Compton Jazz club
By Kailyn Brown
Born out of the desire to bring young jazz lovers together in nontraditional jazz spaces, a band known as the Don Brown Collective and a community organization based in Compton called Peace of Mind teamed up to create the Compton Jazz Club. Hosted at Moonwater Farm in the historic Richland Farms neighborhood of Compton, attendees sit on folding chairs under twinkling lights as they enjoy a live set from the jazz band. Local food vendors are also on site. The all ages event will be monthly pop-up through October, and the next show is on May 31. Tickets tickets are $20 and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Don Brown Collective will also be collaborating with Suppa Club — a recurring dinner party that highlights local BIPOC private chefs and different restaurants — this summer for a food and live music series titled “Office Hours.” Keep up to date via Instagram.
POMONA, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, 2018: Kids are sent upside down several times while riding on the Tango ride on the first day of the Los Angeles County Fair at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., on Aug. 31, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Devour a fluffy funnel cake and enjoy thrilling rides at a SoCal fair

Pomona Fair
By Kailyn Brown
I’m a sucker for a local fair. From the greasy snacks including corn dogs and pillowy funnel cakes to the variety of rides that elicit screams and laughter that can be heard across the venue, fairs give me a nostalgic feeling of simpler times.

While the L.A. County Fair just ended, community fairs are happening all summer: There’s Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival (marked on this map) on June 7-8, the Ventura County Fair July 30-Aug. 10 and Fiesta La Ballona in Culver City Aug. 22-24. And if you’re up for the drive, it’s worth checking out the Orange County Fair, which is themed “Find Your Happy” will take place July 18 through Aug. 17 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. Tickets are already on sale and start at $13 for adults and $9 for kids and seniors.
A person sits on a display counter in front of books and a colorful checkered wall.
(Kayla James / For The Times)

Catch up on some summer reading with other book lovers at Reparations Club

West Adams Book Store
By Danielle Dorsey
Calling all the book lovers! Reparations Club is a go-to destination in West Adams for books, records, eccentric home goods and other inventory that is “curated by Blackness,” as its slogan proclaims.

Founded by Jazzi McGilbert in 2019, the concept bookstore is also known for its ongoing series of events, including a monthly book club led by rapper and poet Noname, film screenings, reading groups and author talks. Among the newest offerings is “Read the Room,” an introvert-friendly reading party where folks are welcomed to dive into a book in a quiet space — earplugs and snacks are included — in the company of other book lovers. The April edition of “Read the Room” took place at L.A. Historic Park and featured arts and crafts, speakers and live music performances.
Two women stand among a crowd of people sharing food from a paper plate.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Teleport to a night bazaar in Asia via 626 Night Market

Los Angeles County Food Market
By Christopher Reynolds
There’s no telling what you’ll end up eating or drinking at a 626 Night Market.

The event, created by Taiwanese American Jonny Hwang in 2012, is inspired by the varied after-dark marketplaces that thrive throughout Asia and named for the area code of heavily Asian San Gabriel Valley. But it’s not just traditional street food. It’s also a sort of snack lab, full of hybrids and experiments (though not so full of places to sit down). Wandering a mini version of the market in Santa Monica last month, I wound up trying macadamia nut ice-brew coffee, which nicely washed down the bulgogi dumpling from a stand nearby. The pho tacos, snorkel-shaped Hawaiian honey cones and red velvet cake infused with red wine? Maybe next time.

In its early years at Arcadia’s Santa Anita racetrack, the market grew to include as many as 250 vendors and 100,000 guests in a long weekend, then paused, shrunk and rearranged itself to endure the pandemic. It returns to Santa Anita Park July 4-6 and July 11-13. Presale ticekts start at $5.77 and parking is free.

The 626 Night Market, which also includes clothing, jewelry and crafts, will also alight at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa May 30 through June 1 and June 6-8, and the Alameda County Fairgrounds July 25-27.

Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro
(Marine Mammal Care Center)

Watch sea lions belly-slide at Marine Mammal Care Center

San Pedro Animal Care
By Michelle Woo
A visit to Marine Mammal Care Center makes for an easy family activity — kids can watch adorable seals and sea lions glide on their bellies, splash into pools and snag fresh fish out of volunteers’ hands. But the intimate center nestled in San Pedro’s Angels Gate Park does much more than prompt squeals and awws. A nonprofit originally launched out of the former Marineland, it’s renowned for its marine conservation efforts, rescuing more marine mammals per mile of coastline than any other organization in the U.S.

Sick, injured and abandoned seals and sea lions are regularly brought into the safe haven — you can find the current numbers on a whiteboard. One former patient, a sea lion named Sal, was found with a gill net wrapped around his neck. Another named Lynn was stranded after escaping an encounter with a shark. The animals are cared for by staff and volunteers, who administer medication, monitor the quality of the pool water and take progress notes. You can view the patients from a safe distance during a free visit, which you can schedule on the center’s website. While there, spend some time in the revamped visitor center, where your kids can learn more about ocean conservation with hands-on activities and perhaps pick up a fluffy seal pup stuffed animal on their way out.
Read All Read Less
The Rose Bowl Flea Market is a vast marketplace of vintage goods, antiques and work by local artisans.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Hunt down a bargain at the Rose Bowl Flea Market

Los Angeles County Flea Market
By Christopher Reynolds
The Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena happens only 12 times a year — the second Sunday of every month. And it’s a vast production, sometimes drawing as many as 2,500 vendors and 20,000 buyers and browsers.

One Sunday, I found Fiesta ware, siesta wear, disco balls, antique awls, molas, colas, Elvis on velvet, Buddha on a pedestal, Jesus on a cross, Jell-O molds, foam fingers, maps, caps, stones, phones, pliers, fliers, carpenters’ tools, costume jewels, two old seats from the L.A. Coliseum and a hot dog for $2.

There are designated areas for new merchandise, arts and crafts, antiques and vintage items.

It’s $13 per person for general admission buyers (who can enter as soon as 9 a.m.) or $20 for VIP buyers (who get in as soon as 5 a.m.). No pets. The early birds will need to be careful because it will still be dark and vendors may still be moving vehicles. The most convenient parking costs $20; if you’re willing to walk farther, there is free parking.
A show at Hollywood Bowl.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Pack a picnic and get yourself to a Hollywood Bowl summer show

Los Angeles County Venue
By Christopher Reynolds
The Hollywood Bowl, summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has been hosting performances since the early 1920s — before the Hollywood sign went up. Picnicking before and during shows there has become a treasured civic tradition in a city that could use more. (Just note that you’re allowed to bring beer or wine to some shows but not others. Read up in advance.)

Summer 2025 at the Bowl will include a mix of pop, rock, jazz, Broadway, opera, Afrobeats, RnB, reggae, film-score music and classical. Besides the L.A. Philharmonic, performers include Diana Ross, Wizkid, John Fogerty, Cyndi Lauper, Alabama Shakes, SiR, John Legend, Damian and Stephen Marley. The venue will also host this year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival from June 14-15, featuring performances from the Isley Brothers, De La Soul, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Willow, Goapele and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA. Beloved late-night talk show host and comedian Arsenio Hall will host the festival.

A change for the summer: fewer on-site parking spots, because the Bowl’s Lot C has been recast as a hub for rideshare vehicles. (The Bowl’s transportation program includes shuttle service to carry public transit users between the venue and the Hollywood-Highland Metro station and several park and ride lots.)
An aerial view of boats moored at Avalon Harbor.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Escape to picturesque Catalina Island just an hour away

Los Angeles County Attraction
By Christopher Reynolds
When you need an island escape with creature comforts and Hawaii is too far, here is your answer. The ferry ride is about an hour (about 22 miles) and you may encounter playful dolphins or a breaching whale on the way. In tiny downtown Avalon, traffic is a matter of bikes and golf carts. Back in the day, Zane Grey wrote westerns here and chewing gum potentate William Wrigley Jr. built a mansion (Mt. Ada, with room rates at potentate prices). Nowadays there are just enough options to fill a weekend: submarine tours, snorkeling, miniature golf, cycling, Descanso Beach Club and the Catalina Zipline Eco Tour, which will set you zinging above eucalyptus trees. Round-trip ferry rides with Catalina Express to Avalon from Long Beach, San Pedro or Dana Point cost about $75.

Pro tip: There’s hiking and camping near Two Harbors and beyond, including a 38.5-mile, four-day adventure known as a Trans-Catalina Trail. Begin in Avalon, end at Two Harbors. And beware of bison.
People at the outdoor Midcity Mercado under strings of papel picado.
(Brian Saucedo / Midcity Mercado)

Support indie businesses (while sipping a michelada) at Midcity Mercado

West Adams Festival
By Danielle Dorsey
This monthly market from siblings Jasmine and Giovanni Maldonado takes place in the parking lot that Jasmine’s retail shop Persona shares with Mariscos Marias, her mother’s seafood restaurant that opened in 2002. The family- and pet-friendly mercado has been popping up since 2020, spotlighting vendors of color who sell everything from jewelry to plants, art and vintage clothing. With live music, hand-poke tattoo artists and micheladas, it’s one of the best ways to spend a Saturday in West Adams. The next Midcity Mercado is scheduled for June 21 from 3-9 p.m.
VENICE BEACH-CA-AUGUST 16, 2020: A group of cyclists participate in the Venice Electric Light Parade, founded in 2015 by Marcus Gladney, in Venice Beach on Sunday, August 16, 2020. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Roll bright with the Venice Electric Light Parade

Venice Parade
By Jeanette Marantos
Arguably one of L.A.’s least known and most beloved traditions, the Venice Electric Light Parade is a weekly two-hour bicycle ride that takes you along the Venice boardwalk to the Santa Monica Pier and then into Venice proper along city streets with a pack of 200 to 300 other wheeled riders. It’s led by event organizer Marcus Gladney, a.k.a. the Captain, who began the tradition back in 2015. You can outfit your own bike with lights or just get to the Venice Boardwalk early and put down $40 with Sebastian “The Light Man” Butler to get your bike wired with festive lights. Or you can rent a prelighted bicycle for $99, a fee that includes a special Venice Electric Light Bike Parade hoodie or shirt. You don’t have to have lights on your bike to ride; in fact, you don’t even have to have a bike — some people use rollerblades, skateboards or scooters — but if you don’t want to put lights on your bike you can wear them on your body or around your head.

To join in the festivities, which take place every Sunday (unless it’s raining), all you need to do is join the folks who begin to gather at Windward Plaza an hour before sunset and start rolling at dusk. It’s free to participate.
An artist captivates the audience at an intimate Sofar Sounds show.
(Sofar Sounds)

Enjoy a cozy music performance at a surprise location with Sofar Sounds

Concert series
By Kailyn Brown
As a DJ and music aficionado, nothing sounds more relaxing to me than sitting on a blanket or floor cushion in a dimly lighted, intimate space filled with other music lovers as an artist performs live just steps away from me. This is what Sofar Sounds — short for Songs From a Room — has been doing since 2009 in London. Now in 400 cities around the world including L.A., the company hosts several live shows per week featuring artists at various stages in their careers at unexpected venues including living rooms, rooftops, art galleries and private backyards. Several artists have performed at Sofar Sounds events before they blew up including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, Andra Day, Yebba, Leon Bridges and Nai Palm (of Hiatus Kaiyote). Sofar Sounds will ramp up its outdoor venues during the summertime.

How it works: The shows typically feature about two to three performers with no headliner, and there’s an intermission after each set. Attendees are asked to limit talking during the performances. It’s wise to arrive early to these events as seating is first come, first serve. The address for the event is released 36 hours before the show.
CORONA, CA - APRIL 17: Elias Dau of Orange County takes a selfie while celebrating his 50th birthday above the superbloom at Skull Canyon Zipline in Corona on Monday, April 17, 2023 in Corona, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Fly high over scenic mountain terrain at Skull Canyon Ziplines

Ziplines
By Kailyn Brown
Roughly 60 miles outside of L.A. is an adrenaline junky’s paradise. Skull Canyon Ziplines is a 160-acre thrill zone filled with high-speed zipline runs, a sky gym and other heart-pumping activities in Corona. The adventure park has four zipline tours, which range from 80 to 350 feet above the ground amid picturesque mountain terrain. This includes the original course (the most kid-friendly) for $100.70; extreme (starts at 200 feet) for $143.10; monster (the highest and fastest course) for $190.80; and the speed run zipline where you can race your loved ones on a side-by-side zipline for $42.40. Bring proper closed-toe shoes, as each route includes a hike, which ranges in length and difficulty depending on which course you do. The duration also ranges depending on how many people are in your group. (A friend and I went on a Tuesday morning — staff said it was a slow day — and it was just us on our tour.) A maximum of 10 people are allowed on each tour. Unlike some other zipline experiences, Skull Canyon has a hands-free patented braking system, so you won’t have to worry about braking yourself. The venue also features a sky gym, which has three levels of balance- and strength-based obstacles, ranging from 14 to 42 feet in the air. Participants must weigh at least 60 pounds for the sky gym, whereas the zipline experiences vary from a 60- to 100-pound weight requirement depending on the course. Height requirements vary for the sky gym. Skull Canyon is open Friday through Tuesday.
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)

Tap into your inner child and roll down one of L.A.'s best grassy hills

San Pedro Historic landmark
By Kailyn Brown
No matter how old I get, one of my favorite pastimes is rolling down a grassy hill and allowing gravity to pull me down into a dizzy spiral until I reach the bottom. The best time to go hill rolling is when it’s warm outside, and of all the hills that I’ve rolled down in L.A. County (be sure to check out my list on this), the Korean Bell of Friendship has the most stunning views hands down. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean in San Pedro, inside Angels Gate Park, the Korean Bell of Friendship was gifted to the city in 1976 from South Korea to celebrate the United States’ 200th birthday. The 17-ton bronze bell, which stands at 12-feet tall, sits atop a grassy hill that is perfect for lounging, picnicking and most importantly, rolling.

None of my friends were available to join me for this adventure — their loss — so I ventured to the landmark solo on a quiet Tuesday afternoon. After parking in the nearby lot, which is free (a rarity), I walked toward the backside of the gigantic bell, past the cemented area. I tested out a few spots to find the best rolling area, which turned out to be near the playground. It had the steepest slope, which helped me pick up speed, the grass was less patchy though it was unevenly cut, and there were limited hazards (e.g. holes, dirt patches, etc.) to slow me down or to cause an injury. The grass wasn’t wet when I visited, but as always, that’s something to test out before rolling in your favorite fit.

A few people were hanging out on the grass, but no one bothered me as I joyfully tumbled down the hill. After I’d dizzied myself enough, I sat on the grass to take in the gorgeous view. However, I didn’t stick around for long because it was super windy and cold up there due to its proximity to the ocean. Next time, I’ll be sure to bring a jacket, picnic blanket, a kite and maybe a basketball — there’s a stunning basketball court nearby — so I can thoroughly enjoy the vibes.
People working on a ceramic pot in a studio
(Pot Gardens)

Puff, puff, pass and mold some clay at Pot Gardens

Jefferson Park Ceramics studio
By Danielle Dorsey
Owner Mandy Kolahi set out to create a ceramics studio that centered surrounding communities when she founded Pot Studios in Echo Park in 2017. (Pot recently announced that it is closing its Echo Park location this year.) The studio expanded with Pot Gardens in Jefferson Park in February 2020, with both locations hosting pottery classes for all levels, including wheel-throwing, hand-building, classes taught in Spanish and one-off workshops such as live figure sculpting and cannabis-friendly pipe-making parties. Whether or not you’ve got experience with clay, Pot Gardens is a welcoming, judgment-free space to hone this skill.
Read All Read Less
