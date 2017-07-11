Authorities urge residents to stay indoors as fire burns in Bay Area scrapyard

Authorities advised residents in San Leandro to stay indoors Tuesday evening after a fire erupted at a metal recycling yard near Oakland International Airport, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Alameda County firefighters were fighting the two-alarm fire at Alco Iron and Metal, located at Davis Street and Doolittle Drive, authorities said on Twitter.

San Leandro police asked commuters to use alternate routes, noting that the area will be closed for hours, while Alameda County Fire Department officials issued a shelter-in-place advisory, urging residents to close windows and remain indoors west of Interstate 880 between Davis Street and Fairway Drive.

