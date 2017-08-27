A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Joey Gibson, organizer of Saturday's canceled rally, arrested after running at police
|James Queally and Jazmine Ulloa
Joey Gibson, the founder of the Patriot Prayer group that organized Saturday's canceled rally in San Francisco, was arrested after running at police today.
Shortly after arriving at the Berkeley rally, the prominent right-wing organizer was met with resistance from members of Antifa, an anti-fascist movement.
Members of Antifa were seen involved in a number of violent scuffles.
Gibson, who showed up with members of his Oregon-based right-wing Patriot Prayer group, was arrested outside MLK Park.
Gibson announced on Friday that his group had canceled its “Freedom Rally” planned for Saturday at Crissy Field Beach in San Francisco.
“It doesn’t seem safe, a lot of people’s lives are going to be in danger tomorrow,” he said during an interview with Unite America First.
Elsewhere at the rally, hundreds of masked members of Antifa carrying shields climbed a police barricade and entered a Berkeley park.
