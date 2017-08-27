Joey Gibson, organizer of Saturday's canceled rally, arrested after running at police

Joey Gibson, the founder of the Patriot Prayer group that organized Saturday's canceled rally in San Francisco, was arrested after running at police today.

Shortly after arriving at the Berkeley rally, the prominent right-wing organizer was met with resistance from members of Antifa, an anti-fascist movement.

Members of Antifa were seen involved in a number of violent scuffles.

Gibson, who showed up with members of his Oregon-based right-wing Patriot Prayer group, was arrested outside MLK Park.

Gibson announced on Friday that his group had canceled its “Freedom Rally” planned for Saturday at Crissy Field Beach in San Francisco.

“It doesn’t seem safe, a lot of people’s lives are going to be in danger tomorrow,” he said during an interview with Unite America First.

Elsewhere at the rally, hundreds of masked members of Antifa carrying shields climbed a police barricade and entered a Berkeley park.