Boy dies after being shot in head inside Pomona residence

A boy died after being shot in the head inside a Pomona residence Monday evening, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

The child’s injuries were “not self-inflicted,” said Pomona Police Lt. Alex Rilloraza. No one has been arrested, he said, and the public’s help was being sought.

The shooting happened just before 6:36 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 11th Street, according to a Police Department news release.

Los Angeles County fire personnel treated the boy before transporting him to a hospital, said supervising fire dispatcher Ed Pickett, who confirmed that the boy had been shot in the head.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Pomona police asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the department at (909) 620-2085.

