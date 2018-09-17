Anger in California's carpool lanes as up to 200,000 drivers set to lose clean-air decals

One way to get more people into electric cars is to promote those sold in the pre-owned market. But clean-air decals will no longer be available to most older models — and that could make all the difference for low-wage earners who are on the fence when it comes to buying a zero-emission vehicle, advocates say. A recent UCLA study found the ability to drive alone in a carpool lane or a toll lane is the "single biggest incentive" for Californians to buy a zero-emission vehicle if they live within 10 miles of such a lane.