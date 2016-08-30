LOCAL
California wildfire updates

A rash of fires this summer has destroyed homes, subjected residents to evacuation orders and disrupted activities at Hearst Castle.

Here are some of the fires now burning in California (numbers updated Tuesday, Aug. 23):

  • Chimney fire: 46,344 acres burned and 70 structures destroyed in San Luis Obispo County; 75% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 13.
  • Rey fire: 32,601 acres burned north of Santa Barbara in Los Padres National Forest; 78% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 18.
  • Soberanes fire: 93,245 acres burned, one person killed and 68 structures destroyed in Monterey County; 60% contained (as of Tuesday); began July 22.
  • Cedar fire: 29,304 acres burned in Kern County; 60% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 16.
Aug. 30, 2016
Fast-moving Bogart fire in Riverside County jumps to 400 acres; evacuations ordered

Shane Newell and
Matt Hamilton

A fast-moving vegetation fire in Cherry Valley spread to 400 acres Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations for residents of a mobile home park and some homes northwest of Banning, authorities said.

The Bogart fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of Winesap Avenue and International Park Road, according to the Riverside County fire department. 

Within an hour, the blaze jumped to 100 acres, then quadrupled by 3 p.m., fire officials said.

Residents were evacuated in the Highland Springs Village mobile home park and Banning Bench, a rural plateau northwest of Banning. An evacuation center was opened at the Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Center in Beaumont.

More than 320 firefighters have been assigned to combat the blaze. They are being assisted by five helicopters, two bulldozers and nine air tankers. 

Cherry Valley is located off I-10 in Riverside County, with a population of more than 6,300, census records show. 

Latest updates

