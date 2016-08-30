Fast-moving Bogart fire in Riverside County jumps to 400 acres; evacuations ordered

A fast-moving vegetation fire in Cherry Valley spread to 400 acres Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations for residents of a mobile home park and some homes northwest of Banning, authorities said.

The Bogart fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of Winesap Avenue and International Park Road, according to the Riverside County fire department.

Within an hour, the blaze jumped to 100 acres, then quadrupled by 3 p.m., fire officials said.

Residents were evacuated in the Highland Springs Village mobile home park and Banning Bench, a rural plateau northwest of Banning. An evacuation center was opened at the Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Center in Beaumont.

More than 320 firefighters have been assigned to combat the blaze. They are being assisted by five helicopters, two bulldozers and nine air tankers.

Cherry Valley is located off I-10 in Riverside County, with a population of more than 6,300, census records show.