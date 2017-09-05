Cal State, California Community Colleges leaders denounce Trump DACA decision

Leaders of California State University and California Community Colleges, the largest public university systems in the nation, joined in denouncing the Trump administration's decision Tuesday to end protections for thousands of young immigrants.

“Ending DACA is a heartless and senseless decision that goes against American ideals and basic human decency," said Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor of the state community college system, which educates 2.1 million students on 114 campuses. About 61,000 of the system's students in 2015 received in-state tuition under AB 540, the state's closest proxy for estimating the number of students without legal status.

"Those who are affected by this decision were brought to this country as children and are pursuing an education and making contributions to their communities," Oakley said in a statement. "Some have served in the armed forces defending this country. In California, we don’t put dreams – or Dreamers – on hold."

California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White said he was "deeply disappointed" by the decision, but assured immigrant students that changes in federal policy would not affect their ability to enroll at CSU schools, pay in-state tuition or receive state financial aid. Of the system's 480,000 students on 23 campuses, about 10,000 received in-state tuition benefits under AB 540 in 2015.

"Our mission to provide excellent educational opportunities to all Californians shall not waiver," White said in a message to the campus community. "We will continue to vigorously pursue the CSU’s commitment to advance and extend knowledge, learning and culture; to provide opportunities for individuals to develop intellectually, personally and professionally; and to prepare educated and responsible alumni who are ready and able to contribute to California’s culture and economy."

Both chancellors vowed to support efforts to press Congress to restore the DACA protections.

White invited immigrant students to explore information about their rights, the potential effect of the DACA repeal and available campus resources.

Oakley also provided information about resources for community college students. He voiced his support for them on Twitter: