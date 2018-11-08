Evacuations ordered in Northern California as fast-moving wildfire spreads

Authorities in Northern California have ordered mandatory evacuations in a rural area where a wildfire has rapidly grown amid hot and windy weather. Multiple news reports indicate the fire has swollen to 5,000 acres.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation order was issued Thursday for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people 180 miles northeast of San Francisco. The Sheriff’s Office also issued an evacuation warning for the Lower Neal and Upper Honey Run zones.
The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 70 near the fire and urged motorists to avoid the area.
Officials say firefighters are working to access the area and that the blaze continues to spread.
Evacuations also have been ordered for Feather River Hospital in Paradise. Hospital officials wrote on Facebook that the fire had reached their campus and they were taking patients to a safe location. They directed anyone with an emergency to the other area hospitals, Enloe Medical Center or Oroville Hospital.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for fire dangers in many areas of the state, saying low humidity and strong winds were expected to continue through Friday evening.
