A UCLA student's lawsuit aims to push frats to do more to prevent sexual assault

The council now requires fraternities to hire licensed third-party security guards to check IDs at the doors of house parties and issue wristbands to those who are legally allowed to drink. The new policy bars house members from taking visitors to private quarters unless preregistered. At least two fraternity members must patrol each party as “sober monitors” to take care of those who are drunk and make sure that rules are being followed and food and nonalcoholic beverages are available, Mayer said.