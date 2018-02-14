Milo Yiannopoulos to visit UCLA for talk on what he hates about Mexico

"Universities across the country are struggling to protect both freedom of speech and the lawful freedom to protest, while addressing the basic safety needs of the entire community. UCLA is no exception," Jerry Kang, UCLA vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, said in an email. "When an official student organization invites a speaker according to standard procedures, the administration must honor that invitation no matter how horrendous or intellectually vacuous. We also do not allow protests to become so disruptive as to silence the invited speaker from communicating with a willing audience.