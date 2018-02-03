$165,000 in jewelry stolen from Beverly Hills hotel room of John Stamos' fiancée Caitlin McHugh

Police are investigating the theft of $165,000 worth of jewelry Friday from the Beverly Hills Hotel room of actress Caitlin McHugh, the fiancée of actor John Stamos.
Beverly Hills police said Caitlin McHugh reported that several pieces of jewelry were stolen from her room Friday night. Several news outlets reported that McHugh, who is pregnant, and Stamos are getting married this weekend.
Police don't know how the thief of thieves entered the unoccupied room to remove the jewelry. TMZ, which first reported the news, said Stamos rushed to the hotel after the incident to comfort McHugh.
Stamos stars in Netflix's "Fuller House" and the original "Full House." McHugh has had guest spots on "The Vampire Diaries" and other shows.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.
