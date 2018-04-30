Pence arrives in California to tour border barrier while, miles away, migrants seek asylum

In the span of just 100 miles on the border between the California and Mexico, two scenes were playing out Monday that symbolize the yawning chasm that is the national debate over immigration.
In Calexico, Vice President Mike Pence was taking a heavily secured tour of the construction site for a border barrier and talk to local Border Patrol agents about their work and needs.
Meanwhile, a two-hour drive west, a caravan of immigrants who drew the ire of President Trump was waiting at the Tijuana-San Diego border crossing to ask for asylum in a scene marked by emotion and theater.
Air Force Two landed at around 10:30 a.m. at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro. The vice president stepped out of the plane his wife, Karen, and waved to a small crowd of military personnel, some of whom had brought their children to meet him. He shook hands and posed for photos before hopping into a black sport utility vehicle in a long motorcade for the trip to a Border Patrol station.
A few local residents came out of their homes to wave as the motorcade traveled along the Evan Hewes Highway, past farmland and irrigation canals. People at a gas station whipped out their cellphones to take photographs.
A small group of protesters near the Border Patrol station in El Centro held up signs, including one that read, "A border fence won't save us."
At the station, Pence thanked Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection employees for their work, telling them they "have a great champion" in Trump and assuring them that he and Trump are committed to reforming immigration laws.
Pence's visit comes a little over a month after Trump toured border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa.
Trump stirred confusion last month when he tweeted photos of the construction of the Calexico border barrier replacement, saying, "Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL!" But plans for the project started in 2009, and Border Patrol agents had previously emphasized that it shouldn't be confused with Trump's wall.
Meanwhile, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, members of the immigrant caravan that arrived Sunday continued to wait to ask for asylum. Most of the immigrants are from Honduras and speak of gang violence and extortion back home.
Dozens slept overnight at the port of entry in Tijuana as they waited to speak to immigration authorities, BuzzFeed reported.
"We've been watching with great interest the advancement of the caravan," Pence said Monday, adding that he hopes members are dealt with in a manner consistent with the nation's laws.
"A nation without borders is not a nation, as President Trump has said," Pence added.
Customs and Border Protection officials said Sunday that there was not enough space to immediately process the migrants.
"We have reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry for CBP officers to be able to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing," Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a statement.
"CBP officials are required to balance the resources necessary to both facilitate entry for the hundreds of thousands of travelers who arrive daily to the U.S. while also enforcing our nation's immigration laws in a safe and orderly manner," McAleenan added.
A boisterous gathering at the border fence in Plays de Tijuana grew to hundreds on Sunday, with some waving Honduran flags, calling out chants and waving bouquets of yellow flowers. Younger migrants climbed to the top of tall gates dividing the U.S. and Mexico, fist-pumping to crowds gathered on the American side. Others quietly clutched infants. .
By foot, bus and train, the caravan migrants have been journeying through Mexico since leaving the southern border city of Tapachula on March 25 with the goal of reaching the Tijuana-San Diego border.
The spectacle at the border, captured by multiple news outlets, was sure to further fan the ire of Trump, who has frequently cited the caravan as a justification for tough measures against illegal immigration.
"Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the caravan coming up?" he told a crowd at a rally in Michigan Saturday. "We have the worst laws anywhere in the world, we don't have borders."
Castillo reported from El Centro. Branson-Potts reported from Los Angeles. Sandra Dibble, a staff writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, contributed to this report from Tijuana.