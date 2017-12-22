Here are the 5 largest California wildfires

The Thomas fire on Friday became California’s largest wildfire on record, burning 273,400 acres.

The massive fire, which has raged for weeks through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, has claimed just over 1,000 structures and San Diego fire engineer Cory Iverson died fighting the fire last week. As of Friday evening, it is 65% contained.

Here’s a look at how the blaze compares with four other major wildfires in the state’s history:

An aerial view shows burned-out homes in Ventura County following the Thomas fire. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

1. Thomas fire — 273,400 acres* Counties: Ventura and Santa Barbara Cause: Under investigation Structures destroyed: 1,063* Deaths: 2 * Information may change until fire is contained

A water-dropping helicopter attacks flames in the town of Descanso, east of San Diego, while fighting the Cedar fire in 2003. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

2. Cedar fire — 273,246 acres County: San Diego Cause: Human-related Structures destroyed: 2,820 Deaths: 15

3. Rush fire — 272,200 acres* County: Lassen Cause: Lightning Structures destroyed: 0 Deaths: 0 * 271,911 acres burned in California; 43,666 burned in Nevada

The Rim fire burned a quarter of a million acres in and around Yosemite National Park in 2013. Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times

4. Rim fire — 257,314 acres County: Tuolumne Cause: Human-related Structures destroyed: 112 Deaths: 0

A plane is used to battle the Zaca fire in 2007. Stephen Osman / Los Angeles Times

5. Zaca fire — 240,207 acres County: Santa Barbara Cause: Human-related Structures destroyed: 1 Deaths: 0

