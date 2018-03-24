Two men arrested in $8.4-million cocaine bust in the Inland Empire

Two men are behind bars in connection with a drug bust involving a dozen law enforcement agencies that led to the seizure of $8.4 million in cocaine, the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
The men, ages 24 and 38, were arrested after investigators made a traffic stop on the 60 Freeway about 8 p.m. Thursday and found a "substantial" amount of drugs in an older-model Nissan Versa, sheriff's officials said.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspects' home in the Inland Empire, where they discovered a backyard bunker stacked with cocaine, sheriff's officials said. The street value of the 308 pounds of cocaine seized from the car and the bunker was about $8.4 million, officials said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw declined to identify the suspects or their city of residence, saying the release of the information could hinder the ongoing investigation.