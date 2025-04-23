Bitcoin-mining computers, tequila and body wash among loot stolen by South American theft crew

Roughly $1.2 million worth of stolen goods was found in storage unit facilities in the San Fernando Valley, where police found speakers, clothing and other items.

Nearly $4 million in stolen cargo was recovered by police in a case involving a South American crime ring that looted coffee, tequila, shoes, body wash, pet food and bitcoin-mining computers.

Police arrested Oscar David Borrero-Manchola, 41, and Yonaiker Rafael Martinez-Ramos, 26, in the theft, sale and movement of stolen cargo, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a news release.

Roughly $1.2 million worth of stolen goods was found in storage unit facilities in the San Fernando Valley, where police found speakers, clothing and other items. Detectives were also able to intercept a shipment of stolen bitcoin-mining computers that was set to be loaded onto a plane bound for Hong Kong.

Advertisement

The stolen computers were valued at $2.7 million, police said.

The investigation included various search warrants and other detective work from the Los Angeles Police Department’s cargo theft unit, which worked with the Los Angeles Port Police, Union Pacific Police Department and Los Angeles World Airport Police.

California Sophisticated ‘burglary tourists’ fly from South America to rob wealthy homes, LAPD says Crews of thieves who travel from Chile and other South American nations for the purpose of stealing jewels and luxury goods are not new in Los Angeles, authorities say, but such heists “are way, way up.”

Borrero-Manchola was arrested April 15 and booked into a Van Nuys jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was released on his own recognizance the following day, according to jail records. He’s due to appear in court May 7.

Martinez-Ramos was arrested Sunday on a no-bail warrant by Glendale police. He’s in custody at Men’s Central Jail and due to appear in court Thursday.

Advertisement

The investigation remains active and more arrests could be announced, police said.

South American theft groups, also called burglary tourists, have arrived in the country on tourist visas and then targeted wealthy enclaves across California in recent years, according to law enforcement.

Four Colombian men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary in May 2024 after a high-speed pursuit. One of the suspects allegedly threw out a Wi-Fi jammer during the pursuit, an electronic device used to disrupt home security cameras.

In February, seven Chileans were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property after they allegedly broke in and stole valuables worth more than $2 million from the homes of professional athletes.