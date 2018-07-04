Dockless bicycles impounded in Coronado headed for scrap pile

Lime did not respond to questions about the impounded bicycles. The company’s general manager of San Diego, Zack Bartlett, issued a statement: “We would like to work with the city to explore a more productive approach. Lime has never deployed bikes in Coronado, our smartphone app actively warns riders against parking in Coronado, and we collect and redistribute most of our bikes on a nightly basis. Rather than destroying perfectly good bicycles, we can work towards finding real solutions that benefit both residents and riders.”