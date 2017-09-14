DACA participants skeptical of Trump deal to provide legal status for 'Dreamers'

Justino Mora doesn’t consider the surprise Wednesday night negotiations between President Trump and Democratic leaders on a plan to save DACA a victory.

At least not yet. Not when you’re dealing with this most unpredictable of presidents.

“It’s too early to say,” Mora, cofounder of the immigrant advocacy group UndocuMedia, said Thursday. “I don’t trust the Trump administration because they’re always changing their mind. We’re literally blinded. We don’t know what the deal really entails.”

Trump met for dinner Wednesday night with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to discuss a plan to enshrine DACA into law. DACA is the acronym for the Obama administration program that shielded from deportation nearly 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

"We're working on a plan — subject to getting massive border controls," Trump told reporters Thursday morning, adding that people want to see a legislative solution for the so-called Dreamers.

Shortly after the dinner, the two Democrats issued a statement saying that they had agreed with Trump to pursue legislation to legalize the status of Dreamers. They issued another statement saying that the details of border security remain to be negotiated.

Mora, a DACA participant and UCLA graduate, came to the U.S. illegally at age 11 with his mother and two siblings. The family fled poverty and domestic violence in their home near Mexico City.

He was angered that DACA participants were not at the meeting with Trump, Pelosi and Schumer. He considered the agreement to beef up border security a bad strategy that could ruin the chances of a better deal on immigration reform.

“They’re compromising way before the fight even begins,” he said. “That’s exactly the problem with the Democratic Party — they want an early victory and are willing to throw everyone under the bus. Enforcement is not something that should be taken lightly.”

And he took issue with the back-and-forth between the Democrats and the White House on whether an agreement was actually reached. Trump tweeted early Thursday, “No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.”

Despite the messy politics, Mora thinks there’s still a chance to get comprehensive immigration reform. He said the Democratic Party needs to erase the narrative of good and bad immigrants by ensuring that the parents of Dreamers are included in immigration reform deals.

In the meantime, Mora said the frequent changes to his future are like a roller coaster ride.

“It feels like I’m in Six Flags every day,” he said.

