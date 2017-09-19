Fearing a big earthquake isn't enough. Here's how to turn anxiety into action

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Westwood Tuesday night was small and caused no damage, But it was reminder that a much bigger and more damaging quake will eventually hit Southern California.

Small preparations can make a big difference

Some of the scenarios for a major earthquake are grim.

The U.S. Geological Survey published a hypothetical scenario of what a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on the San Andreas fault would look like. The death toll could be one of the worst for a natural disaster in U.S. history: nearly 1,800, about the same number of people killed in Hurricane Katrina. More than 900 could die from fire; more than 400 from the collapse of vulnerable steel-frame buildings; more than 250 from other building damage; and more than 150 from transportation accidents, such as car crashes due to stoplights being out or broken bridges.

But creating earthquake kits and making other preparations can be life-saving.

More on earthquake preparation here and here.

Making where you live and work safer

Cities across California have in recent years moved to require seismic retrofitting of so-called “soft story” apartments and brittle concrete buildings.

But experts say homeowners should get their single-family homes bolted and braced. A Times columnist recently had his home checked out and tells the story.

Here is more information.

Earthquake insurance in California has been a hard sell for many homeowners, who complain about price and high deductibles. But the insurance has gotten more attractive in recent years.

Simple steps

Drop, cover and hold. Don’t stand up during an earthquake

If an earthquake hits, you’re better off taking cover under a table, and away from windows, than standing in a doorway. The U.S. Survey of Geological Studies calls the latter “outdated advice” that can leave people susceptible to being knocked down. Identify areas in your house to take cover, protect your neck and head and steer clear of items that could fall.

If you’re outside, stay away from telephone poles or lights that could fall. If you’re driving, pull over somewhere safe and avoid trees and overpasses.

Don’t panic

This might be easier said than done, but as with any disaster, remaining calm is crucial. Just remember, the odds of dying in an earthquake are small. As The Times reported earlier this year, it’s a 1 in 20,000 chance over the course of a lifetime.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

ALSO

3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Westwood

Seismologists hope to create earthquake forecasts for California, using small temblors to warn of big ones

California could be hit by an 8.2 mega-earthquake, and damage would be catastrophic