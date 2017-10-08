Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Bryn Mawr, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday evening 0 miles from Bryn Mawr, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:39 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 10.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was one miles from Loma Linda, Calif., three miles from Redlands, Calif. and four miles from Grand Terrace, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.