Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Highland Springs, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday evening nearly a mile from Highland Springs, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:39 p.m. PDT at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was four miles from Beaumont, Calif., four miles from Banning, Calif., and seven miles from Yucaipa, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

