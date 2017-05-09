Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Redway

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon 22 miles from Redway, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:40 p.m. PDT at a depth of 13.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 24 miles from Rio Dell and 37 miles from Eureka.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

