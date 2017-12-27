Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Hollister

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon 12 miles from Hollister, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:22 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from Paicines, 17 miles from Soledad and 19 miles from Salinas.

In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.