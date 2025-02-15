Two quakes shake Malibu, Westside and San Fernando Valley
- Share via
-
Two small earthquakes rattled part of the Malibu area.
The first was reported around 11:44 p.m. Friday and was registered as a magnitude 3.7. It was felt across the Westside, San Fernando Valley and Ventura County.
A second quake, which was measured as a magnitude 3.5, struck in the same area at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
There were no reports of damage.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.