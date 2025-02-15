Two quakes shake Malibu, Westside and San Fernando Valley

Two small earthquakes rattled part of the Malibu area.

The first was reported around 11:44 p.m. Friday and was registered as a magnitude 3.7. It was felt across the Westside, San Fernando Valley and Ventura County.

A second quake, which was measured as a magnitude 3.5, struck in the same area at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no reports of damage.