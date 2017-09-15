Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Pentland

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Friday morning three miles from Pentland, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:12 a.m. PDT at a depth of 7.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 26 miles from Rosedale, 27 miles from Lamont and 28 miles from Bakersfield.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

