California

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake registered in Los Angeles

A man of Los Angeles shows the location of a small earthquake.
A small temblor shook at 3:59 p.m. Thursday less than a mile from South Pasadena and Alhambra, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
(Quakebot)
By Quakebot
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Thursday at 3:59 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from South Pasadena, less than a mile from Alhambra, two miles from Pasadena and two miles from East Los Angeles.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.0 to 3.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published.

