Magnitude 2.9 earthquake registered in Los Angeles
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Thursday at 3:59 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred less than a mile from South Pasadena, less than a mile from Alhambra, two miles from Pasadena and two miles from East Los Angeles.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.0 to 3.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published.
