Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Piedmont

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning one mile from Piedmont, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:50 a.m. PDT at a depth of 2.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was about three miles from Oakland and Alameda.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

