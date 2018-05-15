Earthquake: 3.8 quake strikes near Oakland

A shallow magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Monday evening two miles from Oakland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:18 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Piedmont, Calif., four miles from Moraga, Calif. and 12 miles from San Francisco City Hall.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
