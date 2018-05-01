Austin Beutner named superintendent of Los Angeles schools

"I have been in nonprofit work for more than 35 years and just recently retired, and working with Austin has been one the most pleasurable experiences of my life," said Jan Sobel, who headed the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley and sits on the advisory board of Vision to Learn. "He is a great organizational leader, always keeping his mission and vision in the forefront of everything he does, hires the right people in the right jobs, motivates everyone to keep moving forward and is gracious and kind at the same time."