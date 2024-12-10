Scott Schmerelson emerges from close reelection race to become L.A. board president

Scott Schmerelson is sworn in by Jefferson Crain, left, a retired school district senior administrator, for his third term on the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Later in the meeting, he was selected by his colleagues to serve as board president for the coming year.

Scott Schmerelson, a retired principal who became an unlikely politician, is the new president of the Los Angeles Board of Education weeks after winning a tight and costly re-election in which he overcame well-funded opposition.

Schmerelson, 73, takes the helm as he begins his third and final term representing District 3, which covers the west San Fernando Valley.

“I’m not sure that you are aware of the intensity of the battle of Board District 3 that we were up against,” Schmerelson said after being sworn in. “It is really our whole community that won ... because we learned to work together against the power of money. And when I say money, I mean $5 million. That’s what I call money.”

Advertisement

Schmerelson’s remarks recognized the opposition coalition that funded a $5.4 million campaign against him, primarily through retired businessman Bill Bloomfield — a critic of the teachers union — and California Charter Schools Assn. Advocates. These opponents were hoping to elect challenger Dan Chang.

Charter schools are privately managed public schools that enroll about one in five public school students within L.A. Unified. Their supporters had hoped to strengthen their influence in the recent elections, but did not succeed.

A $2.4 million counter campaign from the teachers union supported Schmerelson.

Schmerelson pledged to be a board member for all.

“Even those who opposed us, we will work with them, too,” he said.

Schmerelson emphasized the importance of every person with a stake in the nation’s second-largest school system.

Advertisement

“The commitment we made [was] to make sure that every child, every single student, is treated fairly, is given an opportunity and believed in,” Schmerelson said. And to make sure “every employee is actually seen. We know who you are.”

“Every parent, every guardian, every community member has some way to contribute to the education of their kids,” added Schmerelson, noting he had moved from teacher to counselor to assistant principal to principal during his career.

“My mantra has always been the same ... Every single person matters in school, and I don’t want to hear anybody ever say, ‘Well, I’m just a parent’ or ‘I’m just a clerk.’ ... That’s not true. We are all valuable. We are all important, and everybody matters in LAUSD.”

Advertisement

In L.A. Unified, the board president serves a one-year term and is selected from among the seven board members. The president presides at school-board meetings, assigns board members to committee work, represents the school district in public and private and has a significant role in setting the meeting and policy agenda.

Schmerelson follows Jackie Goldberg, who did not seek reelection. Goldberg was a prominent public voice and an effective behind-the-scenes strategist. Schmerelson has not played a similar role on the board, although he has become comfortable with running meetings and understands the process of developing policy.

In a recent interview, Schmerelson acknowledged that he had to learn a lot after first being elected to the board. He said he always felt comfortable visiting a school and has a feel for what an individual campus needs. Holding on to that perspective is important, he said, even as he has had to learn about budget and policy issues.

Schmerelson was the only board member nominated for the role of president.

A similar scenario unfolded in the vote for the board’s vice president. Rocio Rivas was nominated by each board member.

The votes were unanimous and generated no discussion even though board members represent different political factions.

Before Schmerelson was elevated, the newly elected board members, including Schmerelson were sworn in for their terms.

Advertisement

Also sworn in was Goldberg’s replacement, Karla Griego. Joining the board, too, was Sherlett Hendy Newbill, who is replacing George McKenna, who, like Goldberg, has retired and did not seek reelection.

Both Griego and Hendy Newbill are relying substantially on the staffs of their predecessors, suggesting that the election outcome will result in much initial continuity within the leadership of nation’s second-largest school system.

Also sworn in Tuesday was Tanya Ortiz Franklin, who won reelection in the March primary and was not on the November ballot. Franklin’s swearing in was pre-recorded — in the video she was very pregnant.

Franklin attended the meeting remotely and participated in the votes. She appeared on video holding a newborn in a onesie.

