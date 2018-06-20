L.A. school district says more are graduating, but rate may not show it

The L.A. Unified School District has hopes of continuing its winning streak this year with another record graduation rate, but the official numbers may not show it.
A senior district administrator warned the board Tuesday that graduation rates were likely to decline 2% to 3% across the state, even though L.A. Unified is likely doing better than ever in producing graduates, he said.
The issue is that the state will now count high school students who transfer to adult school as dropouts, said Oscar Lafarga, who heads the district’s office of data and accountability. Previously, schools treated these students as though they had simply enrolled in another high school, he said.
State officials — and some experts — have been concerned that schools could use such transfers to hide dropouts and students who were likely to drop out.
District officials argue that their adult education program may be a better way for some students to succeed.
School board President Monica Garcia suggested the district might want to ask for an exemption from the state’s new way of calculating graduation rates. She said the district needed to make it clear that, because of the change, it wouldn’t be fair to compare this year’s and last year’s rates.
“We need to be clear that it’s apples and oranges,” Garcia said.
Graduation rates are a controversial topic.
Here and around the country, critics have questioned the rigor of the programs that produce rising rates. Leaders of school districts who have lauded their rising rates often have shown little interest in auditing to find out the extent to which the progress represents real academic gains.
Last year, L.A. Unified announced a record graduation rate of 80% based on preliminary numbers for the class of 2017. The official state figure, which is still unavailable, will probably to be lower because of the adult-school calculation change. Even students who go on to adult school and earn a diploma won’t be counted as graduates in the new rate.
The district’s annual graduation rate has risen steadily since 2010, when the figure was 62%.
For many jobs, a high school diploma is an essential credential. But much better jobs are available to college graduates, and the district’s progress in helping students get to and through college lags well behind the graduation rate.
About 56% of this year’s district graduates are eligible to apply to a four-year state college in California. That rate drops to 41% if it includes the students in the class of 2018 who did not make it to graduation.
How adult-school students are counted is just one issue of contention with recent record graduation rates. Another is the extent to which new credit-recovery methods allow students to make up needed classes much more quickly than before.
In some districts elsewhere that have used such methods to push hard on graduation, decreased academic rigor and even cheating have been reported.
No one has offered evidence that the L.A. Unified gains are fraudulent, but the progress also has not been studied to determine if some of the increased rate has come at the expense of consistently rigorous coursework.
In a recent interview, new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner acknowledged the need for both celebration and vigilance.
“More kids graduate high school in L.A. Unified than have in a long, long, long time, if not ever,” Beutner said. “That’s a good thing.”
“We also have to be mindful and transparent and say the challenge still remains: How many of those who graduate are not proficient in math? Are not proficient in English? If math is the language of the future in a digital economy, you have to be proficient in math,” Beutner said. “If you learn to read so you can read to learn, you have to be proficient in reading. So those two thoughts should be able to coexist.”