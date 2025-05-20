A heat wave is hitting Southern California starting Tuesday. Here’s where temperatures will soar

A heat wave is hitting Southern California this week, with temperatures into the triple digits in some areas. Above, people flocked to Hermosa Beach to escape the heat in September 2020.

Southern California is bracing for a surge of summerlike heat this week, with inland temperatures expected to climb into the 90s and potentially hit triple digits in parts of the San Fernando Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“This will be a noticeable warm-up, especially Tuesday through Thursday,” said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Highs between 90 and 100 degrees will be common away from the coast, with a few places possibly reaching record territory.”

The hottest days are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys will bear the brunt of the heat in L.A. County.

“We’re forecasting 100 degrees for the Woodland Hills and Canoga Park area — it’s typically our hottest spot,” Kittell said.

Temperatures are expected to be even more blistering farther inland with a high of 105 degrees forecast in Palm Springs on Thursday, according to the weather service.

Coastal areas, which are typically cooled by the ocean breeze, may also flirt with record highs.

Los Angeles International Airport is forecast to hit 78 degrees Wednesday, which would match its current “fairly low-hanging fruit” record for May 21, Kittell said. Long Beach Airport is expected to hit 87 degrees, also a potential record-tying high, and Santa Barbara could match its previous historical high of 79 degrees.

Although the coast will feel unseasonably warm, Kittell emphasized that the real danger is inland.

“That’s where we want people to take note and adjust their plans, especially Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

People in those areas are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on high-heat days. There were several heat-related rescues made on hiking trails when temperatures soared in Southern California this month.

At least 15 people in Orange County and nine people in Riverside County were rescued May 10 when the mercury rose into the high 90s. In Los Angeles, a hiker had to be airlifted from the Hollywood Hills due to heat exhaustion.

Monday was a toasty preview for the rest of the week.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 77 degrees, Woodland Hills got to 88 and it was 97 in Palm Springs by 2 p.m. Monday.

Despite the dry heat and some localized gusty winds, the National Weather Service has not issued a red flag warning for widespread fire weather danger.

“We’re still only about a month out of the rainy season, so most of the bigger plants and trees are still relatively green,” Kittell said. “But we are flagging some concern for grass fires in especially dry patches.”

The high-pressure system responsible for this week’s heat wave will begin to break down Friday, which, combined with a push of cooler onshore air, will bring temperatures back to the 70s and low 80s for most of L.A. County.

Desert areas will remain hot Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the Southern California will see much milder weather in time for Memorial Day celebrations.

“Just wait it out if you can,” Kittell said. “Relief is on the way.”