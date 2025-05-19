Missing UC Santa Barbara student found dead in Big Bear Lake

Tanner Prentiss’ body was found in the water near the Pine Knot Marina in Big Bear Lake two days after he went missing during a trip with friends, officials said.

A UC Santa Barbara student who was reported missing during a trip to Big Bear Lake over the weekend was found dead on Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Tanner Prentiss, 22, was last seen early Saturday morning on Village Drive in Big Bear Lake after going out with some friends, but didn’t return to his rental cabin, officials said.

Deputies and the sheriff’s dive team searched the area and discovered Prentiss’ body in the water near the Pine Knot Marina at 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the department.

Advertisement

The coroner’s office will determine his cause of death. But officials do not believe it was suspicious.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tanner’s family, friends and all those who are affected by his loss,” the department wrote in a news release. “The family is requesting privacy as they navigate through this tragic incident.”

A LinkedIn profile matching Prentiss’ name identified him as an economics and sociology student at UC Santa Barbara set to graduate next year.

Advertisement

A representative for UC Santa Barbara offered condolences to Prentiss’ family and friends.

“Losing a member of our UC Santa Barbara community is heartbreaking,” the representative said in a statement. “We understand the impact and stress surrounding this tragedy and are committed to supporting our campus community who may be impacted. Our campus offers resources to students, staff and faculty who are in need of support.”