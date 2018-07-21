Embattled L.A. Unified school board member is poised to take plea deal in money-laundering case

The stage appears to be set for a Monday plea deal in the criminal case against Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez, based on a filing posted Friday afternoon by the city's Ethics Commission.
In the filing, Rodriguez admits that he “engaged in money laundering to further his 2015 campaign for a seat on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.”
The commission staff is recommending a $100,000 penalty.
The matter before the Ethics Commission is just one half of Rodriguez’s troubles related to political money laundering. The other — and the more serious — is a criminal case based on the same actions.
In that proceeding, Rodriguez is charged with three felonies and 25 misdemeanors. If convicted on all counts, he could face several years in prison.
Because Rodriguez has now apparently admitted guilt to the city’s Ethics Commission, it would be seemingly impossible for him to claim that he is not guilty of the same offenses in the criminal case. For that reason, all signs suggest that the criminal case also has been resolved with a plea deal. A hearing is scheduled for Monday in the criminal courthouse downtown.
Even if Rodriguez pleads guilty to lesser criminal charges, it could be difficult if not legally impossible for him to remain in office.
His co-defendant, Elizabeth Melendrez, also appears to be part of the plea deal. The ethics filing describes Melendrez as Rodriguez’s cousin and a key campaign volunteer “who aided and abetted Rodriguez in executing the money laundering scheme.”
Prosecutors alleged that Rodriguez gave about $25,000 of his own money to friends, relatives and employees at his charter school. These individuals then donated the money to the Rodriguez campaign. The donations made it look as though Rodriguez had more widespread support during a key early phase of the campaign in December 2014.
Ethics officials said it is against the law to disguise the true source of campaign donations. Rodriguez could have contributed the money openly and legally to his own campaign.