Rancho Santa Margarita mayor admits to submitting false nominating papers, accepts plea deal

Rancho Santa Margarita Mayor Carol Gamble, a founding member of the city’s first council in 2000, will plead guilty to making a false affidavit on paperwork she filed to get on the ballot, according to Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a week after Fullerton City Council candidate Scott Markowitz agreed to a plea deal after being charged with falsifying nomination paperwork.

Carol A. Gamble, city of Rancho Santa Margarita mayor. (City of Rancho Santa Margarita)

“American democracy relies on the absolute integrity of the electoral process,” Spitzer said in a statement. “Voters must have total confidence that every election is being carried out in a fair and unbiased manner.”

Gamble, who dropped out of the council race last week, was charged with a misdemeanor. Her plea allows her to avoid jail time with 160 hours of community service, one year of probation and an unknown amount of restitution based on the outcome of the election.

Spitzer said Gamble is expected to officially enter her plea in court on Friday.

Gamble has lived in Rancho Santa Margarita for over 30 years, according to her bio page, and was a member of the inaugural City Council in 2000. The second mayor in the city’s history, she served on council from 2000 to 2004 before starting her current tenure in 2011.

Advertisement

She has rotated into the mayor’s seat in 2001, 2014, 2017 and this year.

She was a no-show for the latest city council meeting on Oct. 23.

A call and email to Gamble’s office was not immediately returned.

TimesOC Rancho Santa Margarita mayor suspends campaign, cites document ‘error’ Rancho Santa Margarita Mayor Carol Gamble is no longer seeking reelection after admitting she attested to an inaccurate statement on nomination papers. Critics alleged she committed a felony.

Under penalty of perjury, Gamble signed nomination paperwork on Aug. 7 that stated she personally collected and witnessed 30 signatures. To run for office, a candidate needs a minimum of 20 signatures.

However, Rancho Santa Margarita residents led by Shawn Gordon, a former council candidate, sent a letter to Orange County Registrar Bob Page alerting him to potential fraud.

The TimesOC reviewed Gordon’s letter last week and a notarized complaint from a resident that stated, “Ms. Gamble was not present at that time and did not witness my signature.”

Advertisement

The letter was forwarded to Spitzer’s office, according to Gordon.

“I’m hoping Spitzer does the right thing,” he said last week. “This is absolutely cut and dry.”

Gamble released a statement on Oct. 20 that she “signed [her] nomination paperwork attesting to an inaccurate statement.”

She said then that she was “deeply embarrassed” and suspended her campaign.

Her name is still on the ballot, however, along with Keri Lynn Baert .

Advertisement

TimesOC Fullerton City Council candidate arrested on perjury charges Scott Markowitz faces two felony charges related to campaign paperwork submitted to run for Fullerton City Council.

Gamble stated that she would resign immediately if she won. Since she didn’t file enough legal signatures, she is ineligible to run and can’t win.

Should she be the top vote-getter in her race, however, the city would likely hold a special election, according to Spitzer.

Gamble’s announcement follows that of Markowitz, who ran for Fullerton City Council and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for falsifying nomination paperwork.

Markowitz also submitted 30 signatures, claimed to have witnessed them all in person under the penalty of perjury, and was also turned in by residents who claimed he had not watched them sign.

The admission led to a dismissal of one felony count of perjury by declaration and one felony count of record of forged or false instrument.

Avoiding imprisonment, Markowitz was sentenced to 160 hours of community service and ordered to pay restitution.

Advertisement

Should he win, Markowitz would be ineligible to serve, according to Spitzer. The city would host a special election to fill his seat.