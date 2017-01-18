Former Mayor Riordan puts in $1 million to defeat school board president Zimmer

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan gave $1 million Wednesday to an independent campaign to defeat school board president Steve Zimmer.

The donation swamps other contributions so far in what have become the most expensive school board races in the country.

Earlier this month, United Teachers Los Angeles, the local teachers union, put $150,000 into an independent campaign on behalf of Zimmer. In the March city elections, the two-term incumbent faces three challengers: attorney and former teacher Nick Melvoin; Gregory Martayan, who runs a communications and public relations firm; and Allison Holdorff, a parent who served on the board of Palisades Charter High School.

Among the candidates, Melvoin had raised the most money through Dec. 31, the date of the most recent reporting period. The total for his campaign was $270,031. Zimmer had raised $85,393; Holdorff, $74,791; and Gregory Martayan, $62,225.

In his previous campaign, four years ago, Zimmer and his supporters framed billionaires’ large donations to defeat him as an arguing point in favor of his reelection. The teachers union, with some assistance from other unions, spent enough on his behalf to get that message out.

Riordan has frequently been at odds politically with the teachers union, dating back to this time as mayor, although he did enjoy a close friendship with the late Helen Bernstein, the former UTLA president who was serving as his education adviser when she died in 1997.

Zimmer’s District 4 covers much of the Westside and stretches north into the San Fernando Valley.

Two other seats on the seven-member Board of Education also are up for grabs.

