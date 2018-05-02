New L.A. schools chief Beutner pledges to learn and to take action

In his first news conference since being named to the post, new Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner on Wednesday acknowledged his lack of experience in education, but pledged to push cooperatively but unflinchingly to improve the district's academic performance and stabilize its finances.
Beutner, a former investment banker who made a fortune on Wall Street, offered no specifics on how he would deal with the district's gravest academic and fiscal challenges or its stalled negotiations with the teachers union.
Union representatives on Wednesday came out battling, saying his selection was a sign that L.A. Unified's leadership is steering the nation's second-largest school system in the wrong direction.
The Board of Education selected Beutner by a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, passing over interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian, who has spent her career in the L.A. Unified School District, rising from teacher to senior management.
"To state the obvious, I'm an unconventional choice, unconventional by lots of measures," Beutner, a former deputy mayor and L.A. Times publisher, said in prepared remarks at Belmont High School. "But the district is at a crossroads. We face some tough issues. But I believe we can move forward together and address these issues to unlock the enormous potential the district holds."
Beutner, 58, has never worked in the public school system, but he said there are core skills that translate from his mostly business resume, including building a team, being open to learning, becoming informed by data and holding himself and others accountable.
"Part of what I need to do is recognize I can learn, and I will learn. And I have to surround myself with people who know how this district works and know more about what happens in the classroom than I do," he said during a brief question-and-answer session.
For now, the leadership of United Teachers of Los Angeles is skeptical about not just the new schools chief but the way he was chosen.
The board selected Beutner through a confidential process that began after former Supt. Michelle King announced her retirement for health reasons in January. The two board members who voted against Beutner asserted Tuesday that the search was a sham, set up from the beginning to deliver the job to Beutner.
"It is an insult to educators and to public education that Austin Beutner has been chosen superintendent through such a conflicted process," said union President Alex Caputo-Pearl in a statement.
"UTLA advocated for a leader with deep experience in education, knowledge of our neighborhoods and a history of collaboration with communities and labor," Caputo-Pearl said.
At Belmont, Beutner tried to reassure teachers and other employees.
"Each of us start this in the same place, which is: It's about the kids. And I think we can find common ground," he said in response to a question about how he could reach out to teachers. "The magic happens in the classroom. It's my job to support [teachers]. It's my job to make sure they have the resources and the training they need to do their job, which is inspire and educate the kids."