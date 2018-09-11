In the age of Trump, there's a fine line between racism and free speech. Even at high school football games

What students say and how they say it — in a school and as citizens participating in a democracy — have always been a subject of debate in civics classes and in the shaping of school rules. But students’ speech and actions have assumed far greater prominence in such times of discord as the civil rights era and during the Vietnam War. These days, as political discourse has grown increasingly tribal, educators are trying to emphasize teachable moments when they can and to figure out the best ways to perform triage when necessary.