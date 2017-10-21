College student says classmate used Facebook post to falsely accuse him of rape

A man who says he was defamed on Facebook by a fellow college student filed a lawsuit Friday against the woman in Los Angeles, alleging she falsely accused him of raping her.

The plaintiff in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit is identified only as John Doe and the defendant as Jane Roe. He lives in San Diego County, and she resides in Los Angeles County. Both attend Westmont College near Santa Barbara, according to the complaint, which seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The suit states that on Thursday, Roe wrote on Facebook, “Only a few people know this, but almost two years ago I was raped. I was at a party with people I thought were friends and I was even kind of friends with the guy who did it.”

She posted the plaintiff’s full name, and her allegations are false, according to court papers.

“Ms. Roe’s statement was read by people who reside in and around Los Angeles County, and also people who are students, faculty and staff at Westmont College,” according to the lawsuit, which says the plaintiff has suffered a loss of his reputation and felt shame because of the posting.