Lack of emergency alerts during firestorms prompts calls for improvements

California’s two U.S. senators are raising questions about deficiencies in the federal emergency alert system after many wine country residents failed to get warnings that they were in the path of last week’s destructive wildfires.

In a letter dated Tuesday to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein wrote that residents didn't receive lifesaving alerts “because of significant technical deficiencies” in the so-called Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The system allows authorities to push out alerts that trigger loud alarms and vibrations to cellphones — similar to an Amber Alert — in a geographic areas, unless people specifically opt out.

But because the system doesn’t enable precise geo-targeting, the two Democratic senators wrote, authorities must decide between notifying too many people or none at all when disaster strikes.

“These emergency services are caught in a bind between notifying individuals in imminent danger and risking mass panic,” the senators wrote. “As a result, these services are compelled to rely on emergency messaging systems with far less reach and far less capacity.”

The senators expressed concern that the FCC hasn’t implemented a 2016 proposal to require wireless carriers to enable more precise geo-targetting for emergency alerts.

“We are also concerned that the FCC has granted a temporary waiver of the existing, imprecise geo-targeting requirements for certain carriers,” they wrote.

Neither Sonoma County nor Napa County sent out warnings through the Wireless Emergency Alert system, officials said.

Sonoma County officials contemplated it but ultimately decided not to issue warnings out of concern the alert would have pinged “every cellphone connected to a cell tower in Sonoma County,” said Jennifer Larocque, a county spokeswoman.

That could have caused unnecessary gridlock on the streets of the county far away from the fire and could have impeded the arrival of emergency responders to threatened areas, she said.

The senators asked FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to get feedback from officials in Northern California, as well as those who responded to the devastating Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Jose, about the warning system.

By Tuesday, the string of blazes that have been raging for more than a week had scorched more than 210,000 acres and killed at least 41 people. Thousands of homes have been destroyed and dozens of people remain missing.

Fire crews made progress this week in battling the blazes. Four of the largest fires are all more than 50% contained.