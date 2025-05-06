Time-restricted ‘smart’ toilets arrive in Long Beach as city looks to plug restroom gaps

Long Beach has partnered with Washington, D.C.-based Throne Labs to place four “smart” public restrooms throughout the city, including this one at Shoreline Marina.

QR codes are an omnipresent aspect of smartphone-era life, controlling access of everything from airline tickets to restaurant menus.

But in Long Beach, there are new, and perhaps unexpected, places that can be opened via a smartphone scan: public restrooms.

As part of a pilot program, Washington D.C.-based Throne Labs has set up “smart” bathrooms at four locations across the city. Each of the units, known as Thrones, includes a toilet, an urinal and a sink with an ADA-accessible ramp.

“Cities across the country want to provide bathrooms, but costs and operational challenges stop them from doing so,” said Jessica Heinzelman, co-founder and chief operational officer of Throne Labs.

To access the Thrones, Heinzelman said, most users scan a QR code outside the restroom that generates a text message to open a specific restroom. There is also a code that can be typed in for those without a smartphone, and physical access cards are available.

A digital sign alerts users on whether the bathroom is available, in use, being cleaned or closed.

But those with a penchant for leisurely loo visits should take note: The Thrones come with a time limit. After 10 minutes, ready or not, the doors are opening.

Long Beach opted to place the units at Belmont Pier, Shoreline Marina, Harvey Milk Promenade Park and DeForest Park on April 15 and 16. Each of those locations sees a lot of foot traffic but doesn’t have many bathrooms, officials said. News of the Throne restrooms was first reported by the Long Beach Post.

Jane Grobaty, superintendent of community information for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department, said the department operates 51 traditional restroom facilities, though she could not provide the exact number of toilets.

A portable Throne Labs restroom was placed at Harvey Milk Promenade Park in mid-April. (Courtesy of Patrick Diller, Throne Labs)

Ryan Kurtzman, a technology partnerships officer for the city’s Technology and Innovation Department, said his office collaborated with the parks department, public works and the city manager’s office to select locations for the restrooms.

Belmont Pier and Shoreline Marina were chosen because of immediate demand, he said.

“There’s a lot of people going by those areas, but there really aren’t any restroom facilities nearby,” he said.

DeForest Park was selected after its restroom was destroyed in a fire, and officials landed on Harvey Milk Promenade Park as a way to augment limited offerings in the city’s downtown.

The 7-by-8-foot restrooms cost $6,200 apiece per month, which amounts to a total price tag of just under $100,000 for the four-month trial, Kurtzman said.

The partnership got rolling when Kurtzman encouraged Throne Labs to offer a proposal under the Pitch Long Beach! program, which aims to identify potential partnerships with private companies to tackle civic challenges.

“One of the great things about Throne is there is a lot of data that they can provide on usage that is easier than with a standard park restroom,” Kurtzman said. “We’re looking at the number of uses, length of duration, user experience, cleanliness and other factors.”

Kurtzman said the city will weigh those factors, along with a cost analysis, in determining whether to keep the restrooms.

Heinzelman, the Throne Labs co-founder, said more than 2,900 individuals have visited the four restrooms since their installation. Users rated the facilities 4.3 stars out of 5, she said.

Another Long Beach Throne was installed last May in partnership with L.A. County Metro at the A Line Willow Street station. That unit has seen 13,000 visits by 2,900 users since its installation , according to the company.

There are 18 other public Thrones at Metro stations across the transit system, with plans to expand to 64 within two years, Heinzelman said. There are also two Thrones at Will Rogers Memorial Park in Beverly Hills.

On average, most people who use the restrooms are done in 3 minutes, 20 seconds. The primary reason for the 10-minute time limit is to discourage loitering, Heinzelman said.

But there’s also a safety purpose, she said.

Individuals have twice suffered medical emergencies in Thrones outside Long Beach. The 10-minute limit opened the door and allowed onlookers to call for help.

“In a traditional restroom, if you have a medical issue inside, you might stay in there for hours until a janitor gets there,” Heinzelman said.

Once 10 minutes pass, lights will flash inside the unit and a recorded message will ask the user to leave. The doors open shortly after, she said.

She said that in other Los Angeles units, 85% of people who hit the time limit left within two minutes, while 95% departed within five minutes.

“In some ways, those numbers are much better than we expected,” Heinzelman said.