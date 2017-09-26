Glendale garbage truck catches fire, destroying two nearby cars

A fire that engulfed a garbage truck in Glendale on Monday destroyed two other vehicles parked on the street, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
A Glendale Public Works garbage truck caught fire about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Montrose and Liberty avenues. Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said the truck driver tried to extinguish the blaze, but it began to spread.
The fire was eventually extinguished, but not before it had destroyed two cars that were parked nearby, Shandi said. The truck driver was not harmed, she said.
It’s unknown what caused the fire.
Nguyen writes for the Glendale News-Press.