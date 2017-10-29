CALIFORNIA POLITICS
After years of whispers, women speak out about harassment in California's Capitol
Eric Garcetti says he won't run for governor

Dakota Smith
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday that he won’t run for governor of California.

“We have a lot of work left to do to build a stronger city, state and nation, and I know I can best build on our progress here in L.A.,” he said on Twitter. “I am passionate about my city and my family; both are here in Los Angeles.”

Garcetti’s announcement is not considered a major surprise, given the field to replace Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018 is filled with Democratic heavyweights including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Some have suggested Garcetti could be a presidential candidate in 2020.

