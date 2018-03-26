Two Gardena police officers charged with illegally selling more than 100 guns

Arao, of Eastvale, allegedly obtained off-roster weapons from the inventory of Ronin Tactical Group. Through messages on Instagram and other means, Fernandez and Arao negotiated prices and terms of firearm sales, and accepted payment for the guns once they were delivered, according to the indictment. The pair would also market off-roster firearms at gun shows. Neither Fernandez nor Arao was licensed to deal firearms, the charges allege.