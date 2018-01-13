Heat wave breaks records in Southland; Lake Forest is hottest place in U.S.

Days after Southern California saw the first significant rain in nearly a year, the region fell back into summer-like winter with a heat wave that set new records.

Among the places that set new high temperature records for the day: Los Angeles International Airport (86 degrees) and Long Beach (88). Lake Forest in Orange County was the hottest place in the United States on Saturday, registering a high of 90, according to the National Weather Services.

Highs will hit the 70s and 80s Sunday. Light rain is possible Thursday and Friday.