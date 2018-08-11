Holy fire containment rises to 10% as firefighters battle heat and steep terrain near Lake Elsinore

Firefighters gained a toehold Friday evening against the Holy fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest near Lake Elsinore, doubling the fire’s containment to 10%, officials said.
The blaze has been burning along inaccessible ridges and mountains in Orange and Riverside counties since Monday, chewing through bone-dry chaparral, short grass and brush that have not seen a fire in decades.
As of Friday night, the Holy fire — named for Holy Jim Canyon Road, near where the fire got its start — had burned 19,107 acres and 12 structures, officials said.
High temperatures, steep terrain and dry grasses and other fuels on the mountains have made firefighting difficult, said Thanh Nguyen, a public information officer for an incident management team assigned to the fire.
Firefighters will face thunderstorms this weekend, in addition to soaring temperatures, gusty winds and dry conditions — creating a period of “near critical fire weather,” officials said said in a news release.
Wind gusts have also lifted embers out of the main blaze and deposited them in new areas, sparking fires that stretch the firefighters thin, Nguyen said.
“All those things make it difficult,” she said.
The Holy fire has injured three firefighters and displaced more than 20,000 people. It started Monday near Trabuco Canyon and was intentionally set, officials said.
More than 1,200 firefighters are battling the blaze. Also on scene are 12 airplanes and 14 helicopters to fight the fire from the air.
Although weather is not on the firefighters’ side, geography is. Lake Elsinore has been the source of water for many drops, officials said, and the short distance from the lake to the fire has been a big help.
“If you have to travel a long distance, you risk allowing the fire to regrow,” Nguyen said.
On Friday, a plane and the water tanker it was leading were both forced to land after striking a bird. Nguyen said it was unclear which of the two planes had hit the bird, but that they had landed safely, with no injuries.
Orange County authorities arrested Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, earlier this week and charged him with multiple counts of arson in connection with the Holy fire.
Clark had a brief court appearance in Santa Ana on Friday, during which he made several outbursts, calling the charges against him a “lie'” and insisting again that he was being threatened. His bail was set at $1 million. His arraignment was set for Aug. 17.
Clark’s Facebook feed is littered with links to popular conspiracy theories, some pertaining to land use. The Cleveland National Forest is federal land, and cabins located in the area where Clark lived and the fire started are not supposed to be used as full-time residences.
Clark was originally scheduled to appear in court Thursday but refused to leave his jail cell, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said
More than 13,000 firefighters are battling 18 blazes across California. The fires have scorched more than 650,000 acres, an area larger than Sacramento County.
The largest is the Mendocino Complex fire, the biggest ever recorded in California. The blaze, made up of the Ranch and River fires, had burned more than 312,000 acres as of Friday night and was 60% contained.
In Redding, the 183,633-acre Carr fire was 53% contained. That fire had destroyed 1,881 structures, including 1,077 homes and other residential structures, and threatened 528 others.