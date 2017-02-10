Federal immigration authorities arrest more than 160 in L.A.-area operation this week

Immigration officials said Friday that they arrested more than 160 people — most of them with criminal histories — during an operation this week across Southern California.

The arrests, which officials have described as routine and not part of a crackdown promised by President Trump, have sparked fear and anger in immigrant communities.

“Many of the arrestees had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges and assault,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement. “The arrestees included nationals from a dozen countries. Ninety-five percent were male.”

The arrests sparked a protest in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The situation highlighted fear among many immigrants about Trump’s vow to deport those in the United States illegally. Los Angeles and Orange counties are home to 1 million immigrants living without proper papers, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

Some politicians said they were demanding answers from federal authorities about the arrests.

Speaking to a packed room inside the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights’ Los Angeles offices, Executive Director Angelica Salas characterized the enforcement actions as “raids” or “sweeps” that are indicative of the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on illegal immigration.

Salas said the organization received an unusual volume of calls, starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, from immigration attorneys and relatives of those who had been detained.

“This is what sweeps, or coordinated actions, look like,” she said.

A young woman whose father, Manuel Masquerada, was nearly deported to Mexico on Thursday, shook with rage as she spoke about the fears the Trump administration has stoked among immigrant communities throughout the state. The woman, who only identified herself as Marlene, claimed immigration officials were searching for someone else when they arrested her father, who does not have a criminal record.

“With Donald Trump being president, I see no hope for us,” she said before sobbing and walking away.

ICE officials say the recent arrests were similar in scope to other operations the agency has conducted in the area in past years.

Last year, federal agents took 112 people into custody during a four-day operation targeting immigrants with criminal histories in Southern California, including one previously convicted of the attempted murder of a police officer, ICE said at the time. In 2015, ICE announced the arrests of more than 240 people with criminal records over the course of another four-day operation in the Southland.

