Internet rumors of deportation checkpoints are 'fake news,' designed to cause panic, authorities say

Law enforcement authorities are warning about social media hoaxes falsely claiming that police are setting up checkpoints aimed at deporting people here illegally.

Police and federal immigration officials said no such checkpoints are planned. They have received questions about it from people who saw information about the checkpoints on social media.

“It appears that unknown subjects are trying to create a public panic and we want our community to be assured that this is a complete hoax,” the Fontana Police Department said in a statement. “We understand that fake news can spread quickly via social media and encourage you to always fact check things you read or hear.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Virginia Kice said these rumors have been circulating across the nation this week.

“Rumors currently being circulated — primarily on social media, claiming the agency has set up checkpoints at multiple locations in Los Angeles — or that the agency is conducting random ‘raids’ are completely baseless,” she said. “The agency is working diligently to address these false reports, and we urge the media not to give them credence. It only encourages ill-informed people to act irresponsibly.”

