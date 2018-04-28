Advertisement

Larry Harvey, countercultural guru who founded Burning Man, dies at 70

By Associated Press
Apr 28, 2018 | 1:40 PM
The "Man" burns in the Black Rock Desert at the Burning Man festival on Aug. 31, 2013. (Andy Barron / Associated Press)

Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival, has died. He was 70.

Burning Man Project Chief Executive Marian Goodell said Harvey died Saturday morning at a hospital in San Francisco. The cause of his death was not immediately known, but he had suffered a stroke on April 4.

Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986, later moving the annual event to Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

As many as 70,000 people from around the world now flock to a dry lake bed 100 miles east of Reno every August for what has become a weeklong celebration.

During that week, people are encouraged to build a community and pursue whatever interests them, while respecting one another.

At the celebration's conclusion a towering wooden effigy is burned to the ground.

